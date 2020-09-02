Arsenal reveal plans for reduced capacity return of fans, but who is keen?

Arsenal are looking to bring fans back into stadiums from October, with our home tie against Sheffield United currently pencilled in for fans to return to the Emirates, but who will be in a rush to claim those seats?

The Gunners official website have revealed that they will be giving fans the opportunity to put their names into a ‘ballot’, where fans will be allocated seats for certain games, with high demand expected for their limited availability.

Those with Gold season tickets and premium memberships will be prioritised when issuing tickets out, while supporters will have to oblige by strict social distancing measures in and around the stadium, which they will be informed of as part of the process.

My understanding of the information given to me, is that fans wishing to attend matches this season, will need to pay a membership fee to be able to enter the ballotting process, before having to pay for each ticket issued on top.

The terms also state that you will have no choice in which games you are ballotted for, with the expectation of issuing seats for around 5-6 matches in each ballot, depending on demand and the capacity allowed (currently expected to be between 15-25%).

I imagine there will be a number of fans who opt out of entering the balloting process on these terms, and the club has also confirmed that anybody not wishing to apply this season will be able to apply for the next season without any penalty.

Will any of our regular attendees of the Emirates be put off by the plan to return to stadiums this term because of the current pandemic, or maybe because of the limited control over the matches you will be able to attend?

Patrick