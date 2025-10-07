Arsenal rewards another first-team star with an improved contract

Weeks after rewarding Leandro Trossard with an enhanced contract, Arsenal has taken a similar step with David Raya. The decision reflects the club’s recognition of the Spaniard’s exceptional contribution since his arrival and his growing importance in the squad.

Recognition for Consistent Excellence

Trossard was previously rewarded for being a key performer and a vital part of Arsenal’s attacking unit with an improved salary, although his contract length remained unchanged. Following a comparable approach, the Gunners have now extended the same courtesy to Raya, who has firmly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper over the last two seasons.

Since joining the club, Raya has significantly strengthened Arsenal’s defensive line, working seamlessly with Gabriel and William Saliba to create one of the most formidable backlines in the Premier League. His consistent performances, composure under pressure and ability to play out from the back have made him a crucial component of Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup.

Arsenal’s Commitment to Their Star Goalkeeper

Raya’s reputation has grown rapidly, with many now considering him among the finest goalkeepers in world football. His agility, distribution, and command of the area have been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent progress and ambitions for silverware. It is widely believed that his continued excellence could help the club secure major trophies sooner than anticipated.

According to the BBC, Arsenal has discreetly improved Raya’s financial terms, ensuring he remains one of the better-compensated players in the squad. This gesture is not only a reward for his impressive form but also a signal of the club’s desire to retain top talent and maintain a competitive environment. The improved earnings serve as both motivation and recognition of his growing status within the team.

Raya’s performances have made him indispensable, and Arsenal’s decision demonstrates sound management and appreciation of excellence. With his new deal in place, the goalkeeper will now aim to justify the club’s faith through continued world-class displays and leadership from the back.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…