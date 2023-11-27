Arsenal rise to the top of the table but can we finally topple Man City’s crown?

Arsenal are now top of the League, but can we win it?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad have finally done what we’ve been hoping to do all season and we are finally top of the league once again. Last season we went most of the season sitting at the top, so I won’t get too excited, but it is a massive achievement for our Gunners and Arteta as we look to win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal started off the season in incredible form and following on with last season’s dominance, having gone unbeaten in the League until earlier this month when we lost our game with Newcastle. Arsenal looks to be one of the teams to beat again this season, and as we look on to the last month of the year, Arteta and his squad will be hoping to stay in good form and can’t afford to drop any points.

Manchester City have been dominating the Premier League for years now, have won 4 out of the last 5 years and last season walked away treble winners and completing the infamous hat-trick on Premier League titles, making them again the team to beat, and the team we will most likely be competing with for silverware this season. Liverpool is also up there, along with the Spuds and Aston Villa, but when the season starts to come to a close, I think that it will again come down to us and City to win it.

Areta has brought in some great players this summer and have built a solid squad that he can trust. We have a lot more depth this season and hopefully we can keep players fit and healthy to compete for the rest of the season. The injury concerns are a major red flag for me and although most of the League seem to be going through the same thing, we look like we could be one or two injuries away from disaster again. If we want to win the league this year, I think keeping our players fit and rotated will be a huge priority.

City may have been dominant over the last 5 years but no team has ever won the treble and then gone on to win the league the next season, same goes for the 3 titles in a row, and that gives me a lot of hope going forward. City are a great team and they’re managed well, but it must take a lot out of a team to win all three titles and if there was any year that they might start to dip in form, this might be it.

Arsenal has the squad and the talent to go all the way, but Arteta must manage everything perfectly, rotate well and try keep everyone fit and healthy. We are definitely in with a chance this year and I personally think it’s our year to do it, Arteta and his squad deserve some silverware and Arsenal fans will be backing them all the way.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Can Arsenal win the League this season?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…