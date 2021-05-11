Arsenal rise up the 50 most valuable sports teams standings

Arsenal has been confirmed as one of the top 50 most valuable sports teams in the world and the top five in the Premier League.

The Gunners were a part of the six EPL teams that joined six other European teams who formed the suspended European Super League a few weeks back.

The owners of the teams involved were motivated to make more money from owning the different clubs, but that effort has been frustrated.

Nevertheless, the Gunners have remained one of the most valuable sports team in the world, meaning Stan Kroenke owns one of the biggest football clubs.

Forbes via the Daily Mail released the rankings which see Arsenal ranked 38th among the top sports teams in the world.

The Gunners are the lowest-ranked Premier League team behind Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gunners are currently valued at £1.98bn, per the report and it claims that they have actually jumped up by 9 places from the previous ranking.

The Gunners aren’t the only team owned by the Kroenke’s in the rankings as the American also owns the Los Angeles Rams which tied on the 13th spot with Man City, valued at £2.82bn.