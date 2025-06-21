Arsenal risk being left behind in defensive market moves

As strong as Arsenal are defensively, you cannot help but question their ambition to sustain top-level quality in that department. You would imagine that if a top defensive transfer target became available, it would be a no-brainer for the club to act, regardless of existing talent.

Diomande to Palace opens door to Guéhi exit

It emerged recently that Crystal Palace are pushing hard to sign long-standing Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande. The defender has been tracked by the Gunners for some time, and his absence at the Emirates is not due to Sporting CP’s reluctance, but rather Arsenal’s failure to approach with real intent.

Now he appears set to join Crystal Palace, with the Eagles working to complete the deal and the player reportedly giving his approval, as reported by BBC Sport.

While missing out on the Ivory Coast international is disappointing, it is even more frustrating that his move to Selhurst Park could pave the way for Marc Guéhi’s exit, yet Arsenal are not the ones making a move for the Englishman.

According to The Times, Liverpool are reportedly keen to replace Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah with Guéhi. Arsenal have the leverage to hijack that deal, but there is no indication they will. Which begs the question:

Will Arsenal allow Liverpool to sign their ideal upgrade on Gabriel Magalhães without putting up a fight?

As an ambitious Gooner, I do not believe the Reds should be handed that opportunity.

Guéhi has all the attributes to thrive at Arsenal

Guéhi is no ordinary defender. He is not the type of player a top club should allow to slip through their fingers. His Premier League experience, football intelligence, leadership, and—most importantly—his versatility, allowing him to operate across the back four, make him a must-have.

When reports surfaced that Arsenal were considering a summer move, the only concern was whether Guéhi would accept a switch to the Emirates without guarantees of regular minutes. But for all his quality, he seems the type of player who would embrace the challenge of joining a club like Arsenal and fighting for his place.

That said, if Liverpool—with an established centre-back pairing in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté—can convince him to join, then Arsenal certainly can.

I do not know about you, but as a Gooner I am concerned. Concerned that Liverpool could move on from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Quansah, only to bring in Jeremie Frimpong, Miloš Kerkez, and Marc Guéhi—on top of Florian Wirtz—and still pursue a striker.

The Reds are showing ambition. The sort of ambition Arsenal should be demonstrating too, especially after falling short in the title race three seasons running.

