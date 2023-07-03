Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal risk losing out to Barcelona in race for talented wonderkid

Arsenal risk losing out on talented youngster

Arsenal’s pursuit of Fenerbahce’s talented youngster Arda Guler is under threat as Barcelona has entered the race with a fresh offer, according to a report.

Initially, Real Madrid seemed to be leading the race for Guler’s signature, but Barcelona’s recent approach has disrupted the transfer saga.

The Catalan club has proposed to pay €20-25 million for the young Turkish in two separate instalments and is willing to send him back to Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal to satisfy both parties.

Barcelona is also willing to meet Guler’s salary for the upcoming season, which adds to their appeal. To entice the young player, the Spanish giants have offered the 18yo a 20-match guarantee, ensuring regular game-time—a priority for the Turkish talent.

The club’s manager Xavi’s reliance on young players could give them an advantage in meeting Guler’s desire for consistent playing opportunities.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona’s latest offer will be enough to satisfy both Fenerbahce and Guler, but it poses a risk for Arsenal, who may lose out on the promising prospect.

The Gunners are one of my many who have been monitoring the situation of the young prodigy. But if they don’t move fast in the market for the Wizkid, it might be too late.

DO you think the North London outfit should fight for the signature of Guler?

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s Canadian duo D’Angelo & Lacasse “best day ever!” ahead of Women’s World Cup
Mikel Arteta is not just aiming for Arsenal to win the League title – He wants to be the ‘best in the world’
Nicolas Pepe admits Mikel Arteta did everything to help him improve at the Emirates
Posted by

Tags Arda Guler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs