Arsenal risk losing target to Spain if they don’t move now

Arsenal made contact with Youri Tielemans representatives early in 2022, but we appear to be playing a dangerous game as we stall on making an offer to Leicester.

The Belgian is into the final 12 months of his current playing deal, and having made it clear of his intention to leave the club, will turn down any offers of a new contract.

With that in mind, we appear to be stalling on making an offer, possibly in anticipation of making an effort to sign him for nothing next July, but that is a very risky prospect.

Not only have Barcelona and Real Madrid shown an interest in Tielemans previously, two clubs who have signed plenty of free transfers in recent windows, but they remain a powerhouse in Europe (despite the clear and obvious financial problems of the Catalan club.

Going directly up against either club would be a big challenge, and an even bigger fear of mine is that if we was to miss out on a top-four finish this season we would have zero chance of landing him.

At present, we have so much to offer Youri, and supposedly have the chance to sign him for as little as £25 Million, the Standard reports, and I struggle to believe that waiting much longer makes any form of sense.

Tielemans is a top-draw player, one who has a range of strengths most would dream of, and I struggle to understand why we are dilly-dallying over this deal.

Do you think we are simply playing with the Foxes to lower his asking price? Which other CM that we’ve been linked with would you prefer signed over the Leicester man?

Patrick

