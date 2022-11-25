Arsenal risks missing out on midfielder if he does well at the World Cup

Arsenal wants Youri Tielemans, but several top clubs in Europe are also watching him.

The midfielder is one of the finest in the Premier League and could be a free agent in the summer.

Leicester City wants him to stay, but the Belgian has not accepted nor rejected their new contract offer.

It is still on the table and the Foxes are confident he will eventually put pen to paper and stay with them.

He was expected to leave in the summer, but none of his suitors got serious enough to persuade the Foxes to sell him.

A report on Fichajes reveals several clubs are watching the midfielder at the World Cup and the competition will determine his future.

It reveals the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid could move for him if he has a good WC campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The World Cup year delivers a good chance for many players who want to change clubs.

The top sides in Europe watch the competition to see which player will impress.

If we are keen on Tielemans, we must be willing to battle hard to convince him that we are the best club for him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…