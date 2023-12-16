Arsenal risks missing out on talented Belgian midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of Belgian youngster Arthur Vermeeren could face challenges as several top European clubs express interest in signing the promising talent. Vermeeren has been in stellar form for Royal Antwerp, both domestically and in continental competitions.

While Arsenal is reportedly keen on securing his services, Teamtalk suggests that a deal in the January transfer window may not be feasible for the Gunners. Instead, the report indicates that Arsenal is planning to wait until the end of the season before making a formal approach for Vermeeren.

However, this delay strategy may carry risks, as the intense competition for Vermeeren’s signature could lead to other top clubs making moves in the January transfer window. The report suggests that the Gunners might face the challenge of potential suitors willing to pay a substantial fee to secure the talented Belgian’s services earlier than Arsenal’s planned approach at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur Vermeeren has been in fine form for Antwerp and is a brilliant talent who can do well at a bigger club.

If he joins us now, he will compete for a spot with some of Europe’s finest midfielders, which could be a good thing.

But we must act fast to win the race for his signature.

