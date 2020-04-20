Arsenal and Man Utd are looking at Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal could reportedly be set for a transfer battle with Manchester United for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has not had the easiest of times at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking one of the most exciting young players in the world at former club Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sport, Arsenal and Man Utd are now both cautiously looking at Dembele and considering a move once they get a decent enough idea about his recent injury problems.

It does seem like a potentially risky deal for us if Dembele continues to struggle to stay fit, as we are not the kind of club who can afford to spend a lot on a signing and then see it not work out.

Still, the 22-year-old could now be available on the cheap, possibly for as low as £43million, according to additional information from the Daily Mirror.

We could do with strengthening in attack, and that could end up being a bargain if Dembele can get back to his best, with Nicolas Pepe not really having the desired impact at the Emirates Stadium so far.

United could be tough competition for Dembele’s signature, as they also undoubtedly need more options in attack after the failure of Alexis Sanchez since he left us to join them in 2018.

Sport also suggest the Red Devils could have an early advantage in this deal as they claim Dembele has spoken to Anthony Martial about life at Old Trafford.