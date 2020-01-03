According to the MailOnline, Arsenal have entered the race with rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign Norwich City ace Max Aarons in the January transfer window.

The Sportsmail claim that the 19-year-old right-back would be available for around £30m this month, however a potential deal could include the defender returning to the Canaries on loan for the second-half of the season.

Some Arsenal fans may be concerned by the apparent rumours though as the report also highlights that Aaron is being touted as a potential replacement for Gunners fan favourite Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners are reportedly concerned that the Spaniard isn’t the same player he was before his long-term injury. Aarons is certainly a similar style of player to Bellerin and could fit into the Gunners’ system fairly smoothly.

Aarons certainly looks like a top talent for the future, the youngster has become an important member of the England Under-21s squad since bursting onto the scene with his boyhood club last season.

Aarons has featured in 19 of Norwich’s 21 Premier League games this season and it looks as though that the ace can handle the challenges of the top-flight.

As good a prospect as he is, Aarons’ potential arrival could see Bellerin lose his place in the first-team, with the Spaniard just 24 years old – shouldn’t we keep our faith in him for at least the remainder of the season?