Arsenal rule out move for Houssem Aouar as they ‘only focused’ on one DD signing

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are solely concentrated on the singing of Takehiro Tomiyasu, and are not in for a deal to sign Houssem Aouar.
The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in recent transfer windows, with extremely strong reports last summer that a deal could be completed, but we opted to splash out on Thomas Partey’s arrival instead.
This summer it was claimed that both Tottenham and us were interested in a deal, but Fabrizio Romano insists that we have no interest in such a deal before today’s 11PM deadline, and that we are solely focused on completing the deal to bring Tomiyasu to the club.
No Arsenal, no Real Madrid, no answers from Tottenham. Houssem Aouar situation is basically the same. No agreement and he’s expected to stay at Olympique Lyon. 🚫🇫🇷 #DeadlineDay #AFC #THFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
I can’t lie, I’m not happy with our midfield options going into the new season, and haven’t seen enough of Albert Sambi Lokonga to believe he is ready to stake a claim for a regular first-team role, and while I like Elneny’s simple approach, we know it is going to be another long season of Granit Xhaka mistakes.
Patrick
So we, one of the least creative teams last season, bought 5 defensive minded players and 1 offensive player. And spent 150 million on those.
I am speechless.
So Odegaard was the creative spark the club was chasing ? A real Madrid squad player, Very disappointing window, the club could be in big trouble this season.
This is not a good process to trust. Though, the end will justify the means. I hope, we will not finish on the other side of the table. But, l am in pain of not signing quality players.
A football team only win matches by scoring goals. If the team doesn’t score, the best result that can be achieved is a draw and most likely when you are not scoring goals, your team is under pressure and as anxiety creeps in, mistakes will be made and matches are lost. Arsenal main creative midfielder ,Odegaard, only had 2 assists and 2 goals in twenty matches last season, yet Arteta is satisfied with the lack of depth in that department. Aouar is now available for less than 20m pounds or can be loaned. I believe Arteta not bringing Aouar at this bargain deal is a mistake. Three weeks from now an injury to ESR or Odegaard and it will be too late. Aouar creates and score more goals than any of our current creative midfielders and he is also much better defensively. Arsenal strikers need support linking in the final third. Arsenal cannot go wrong in bringing in a player of Houssem Aouar`s quality.
Hard to score when you don’t move, and when you have no service and your lazy AF , amplified a 1000 times when your off the boil and on top of it you jog around aimlessly, don’t track back and help regularly, but your comfortable as hell and they never bring in real competition for your position . Not taking a chance on Aouar is criminal, it’s a loan if it effs up your not tied to it, if it works out he could be an absolute beast…Bissouma would have been two , we just don’t have those we have Xhaka and El Nanny and The Krumke,s are okay with that. Lacazette holds it up the best works the hardest of he Pepe and Auba , but he,s off next year for nothing? I can’t understand this, why didn’t they move him? . Why did we resign Xhaka? it is just mindless and so obvious to everyone that he just isn’t a top level guy at this level. This is all about ” ownership” and the lack of people who can execute back room, front room, training pitch ,and the pitch. Man City have the Sheiks Chelsea the Russians Liverpool yanks who want to win and Man Utd more yanks who want to win with a passion and history driving them and the other three winning is their driving force… and what do we have? The destroyers of one of the top ten sports brands in the world and the care nothing about that we are their cash cow and they will take us to the Championship..you get what you pay for…or not.
What can we say, we will still rely on Xhaka & Elneny. Arghhhh! Genuinely unbelievable. 2 steps forwards and 3 steps backwards. We are going to struggle in a season without any creativity.
I am also one of many fans who are disappointed with this transfer wondow. Everybody was convinced that the main problem we had was the lack of creativity. Looking at the squad that ended the season, we only brought Albert Sambi. I am not mentioning Odegaard because he was part of the team last season. Is Sambi going to solve the problem? Is he adding any type of creativity? The main problem that we have is the lack of a proper number 8 in the mould of Cazorla. Some one who can have a ball close control skills, forward passing, moving forward with the ball. We currently deploy Xhaka in this position and everyone knows his limitations. To me, Ruben Neves and Aouar were the candidates to fill this position but neither was considered.
We are requested to trust the process but looking at the outcomes from this transfer window. We can only expect a miserable season ahead
What a transfer window to behold, well, there is time to make that phone call and do the needful
If Arsenal do not go for Aouar I think it will not be because he isn’t a good player, but because they feel his personality would be disruptive. And because they already have two good young offensive midfielders. Right decision? Not sure.
Arteta has until Christmas to get the squad succeeding as it did over the last 2/3 of last season. Time will tell.
Bissouma and Aouar would have been my preferences rather than Odegaard and the extended contract for Xhaka, but, unfortunately the damage has been done and the frustration of fans is understandable.From what I have seen of Lokonga he could well form a good partnership with Partey. Imo he is a very talented central midfielder.
The irony is that they have let Willian and Cebellaos go so we are now two first team midfield players from last seasons squad light.
One injury to MO or ESR and we are in a bit of trouble…
But am I surprised by this shambles…?
White should never have been bought, Saliba should’ve been introduced to the Arsenal Faithful who have been waiting patiently like everything else for William. Mavraponas also should’ve been given a go and Mari should never have been offered a deal as well as Soares.
Taveres & Lokonga £35m between them and seem the best buys.
Ødegaard was here so i dont include him and we signed Ramsdale when we had Martinez and let him go for Leno…
Mistake after mistake!
We now sign a RB who most of us have no clue about.
Elneny & Xhaka… still here and Matteo & Lucas who are better are shipped out.
All the managers choice.
Worst Arsenal in years & Worst window imaginable….