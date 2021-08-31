Arsenal rule out move for Houssem Aouar as they ‘only focused’ on one DD signing

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are solely concentrated on the singing of Takehiro Tomiyasu, and are not in for a deal to sign Houssem Aouar.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in recent transfer windows, with extremely strong reports last summer that a deal could be completed, but we opted to splash out on Thomas Partey’s arrival instead.

This summer it was claimed that both Tottenham and us were interested in a deal, but Fabrizio Romano insists that we have no interest in such a deal before today’s 11PM deadline, and that we are solely focused on completing the deal to bring Tomiyasu to the club.

No Arsenal, no Real Madrid, no answers from Tottenham. Houssem Aouar situation is basically the same. No agreement and he’s expected to stay at Olympique Lyon. 🚫🇫🇷 #DeadlineDay #AFC #THFC ⤵️ https://t.co/HSsg4cxKae — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

I can’t lie, I’m not happy with our midfield options going into the new season, and haven’t seen enough of Albert Sambi Lokonga to believe he is ready to stake a claim for a regular first-team role, and while I like Elneny’s simple approach, we know it is going to be another long season of Granit Xhaka mistakes.

Patrick