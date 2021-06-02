Arsenal ruled out of the running for Leverkusen man

Arsenal has been ruled out of the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba because of his expected transfer fee.

The Gunners have emerged as suitors to the impressive Burkinabe defender as they continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta.

They endured a poor finish to the just-concluded campaign and will not play European football next season.

The owners are expected to financially support Arteta in the coming transfer window and the Spaniard knows that a lot would be expected from him after the club spends money on players again.

The Gunners have already started looking for who will make their team better and one of their targets is Tapsoba after they scouted the 22-year-old.

They have lost David Luiz and he has been seen as a fine replacement for the Brazilian defender.

Express Sports reports that the Gunners are facing competition from Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature at the moment.

The report says the Gunners are admirers but his possible £60m transfer fee means they can only wish to have him, but it wouldn’t be possible for them to get him.

Arsenal fans have asked their club’s owners to splash the cash and even if they make a lot of money available, signing him for all that money wouldn’t be too reasonable.