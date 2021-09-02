Arsenal rumoured to want talks with just-released Spurs defender

SPURS PLAYER TO JOIN THE GUNNERS ON A FREE TRANSFER? by Shay

So, if you haven’t heard already – there is a chance that a, since Deadline Day, a Free Agent Spurs player could be joining us.

That’s right – Serge Aurier became a Free Agent on Transfer Deadline Day, after a mutual agreement was achieved between him and Spurs to terminate his contract. The decision was made as no suitable offers were made for the 28-year-old, who had less than a year to run on his existing contract with Spurs.

It is said that Arteta has given permission for the Gunners to begin talks with the Ivorian Right-Back, who was linked with the Gunners before joining our bitter rivals. But is that good or bad news for us – I’ll leave that up to you.

Of course, the Ivorian has clear talent and is a very experienced player on the field, but would it be easy to warm to him should he be given the spot in the dressing room? As I’m sure all of you will remember – this would certainly not be the first player to cross the divide.

There was William Gallas who joined Spurs on a Free Transfer in 2010. But above all, what most people say is the most controversial transfer in British Football History, Sol Campbell.

Sure, Aurier is not an earth shattering transfer like Campbell obviously was, but it would certainly create a stir between the two clubs. With the Gunners having already conceded 9 goals this Season – across just 3 games. There is not a question that we need to strengthen our defence, but is this the right man for the job?

