Arsenal run rampage in Emirates Cup triumph over Seville

Arsenal wasted little time in moving into a comfortable lead, earning an impressive 6-0 victory in today’s Emirates Cup clash with Sevilla.
The Gunners named a strong line-up for today’s clash, and we were quickly into our stride. It was only around 10 minutes in when Martin Odegaard’s ball over the top of the defence left Bukayo Saka clear, with the defender flapping to push our wonderkid to the floor to gift us the penalty.
Saka stepped up confidently and made no mistake in sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, and we had barely stopped celebrating when our lead was doubled. Gabriel Jesus picked up the ball on the wide left, teed up Gabriel Martinelli down the left before cutting into the box, and the goalkeeper parried it into his path for him to hit it over the keeper into the goal.
Just 60 more seconds were needed for the Brazilian to double his tally, this time running into the box to latch onto the fast ball, with him sliding into the shot to put it beyond the goalkeeper.
We continue to pile the pressure on, and our pressing forced Bono in goal to make the mistake, gifting the ball to Saka to complete his brace.
While we continued to look dangerous for the remainder of the half, we were unable to add a fifth, and we came out after the break unchanged.
Granit Xhaka had a great opportunity midway through the new half, running onto Thomas Partey’s through ball over the top, but his volley went over the crossbar.
Jesus completed his hat-trick with around 15 minutes remaining before being replaced by Eddie Nketiah to a standing ovation, and his replacement closed out the game with the sixth goal late on.
I can’t think of a better way to close out our pre-season with a massive high, by demolishing one of the best teams in Europe, and we can now aim all our preparations on Crystal Palace on Friday.
Patrick
Come to realize that Party is the linchpin of this team.Master of his responsibilities.Its a team to watch this season….good times ahead Gunners.
It was a great pre-season honestly, just hope that when the real pressure comes at Palace we can repeat the same energy and win the game.
For me this season will be about Jesus. If we keep him fit, my god!
We always score for fun in friendly and once competitive match starts we become laughing stock ourselves. These matches doesn’t mean anything except raising fund if don’t carry this form in competitive match but unluckily it only seldom happens
A 6-0 anihillation,i could’nt ask for more.MENTAL!!!
What a performance! What a team! What a pre-season! What a signing Gabriel Jesus is going to be for Arsenal.
This team should please take this form to the EPL as the season begins in a couple of days with an away game at Cristal Palace. Let’s start this dismantling of teams at the park on Friday evening.
I was really hoping for more of a challenge from Sevilla for the boys to ramp up to our first EPL game.
Great to see us doing a proper press for the first time under MA. Nice to see some switches of play as well. Was hoping Xhaka would sink that volley. Good to see how Jesus supports Martinelli, with Ode always drifting to the right Martinelli was quite isolated last season. Anyone that says Saliba wasn’t ready last season must be delusional, can you really say that if he was playing 3 months ago he wouldn’t have coped? Ben White still made a couple unfoced errors in an extremely low pressure game, hoping to see Tomi back soon.
Some strange decisions from the bench like giving Nelson and Lokonga 25 seconds in a pre-season game which was bizarre, feel a bit sorry for them.
Agree re the 25 seconds, but your question re Saliba is not the right question.
There was no option for Arsenal to play Saliba 3 months ago (i.e at the end of last season) – in fact the decision to go on loan was made over TWO YEARS ago.
Remember covid? That got in the way, a whole season washed out, then the loan happened a year later and even that only *started* a whole year ago, not 3 months. Looking at how he turned out at the *end* of the development process is really not a valid argument.
You really can’t guess at what might have happened in a parallel universe if he hadn’t been loaned out at all (beyond teh contractual ne for the 1st year) – all we can say in this universe is that the process that was *actually* followed to develop Saliba *appears* to have produced a top class player. We’ll know more when the season starts for real. And IMHO we should be happy that it’s worked instead of wishing for something else.
They will get tired along the way and last campaign scenario will repeat itself. Arteta is a very poor manager of players during a game. He hates substitutions and that’s what is killing some players who stay on the pitch longer than it is necessary and become vulnerable to injuries.
For this game today that was only a friendly, he waited until Busaka was knocked down at the 70th minute to make a substitution. That’s unlike his mentor Guardiola who rotates his players to give them better market value. When you bench players continuously their market value drops
Really MA is poor at managing players? Oh pls it’s a friendly fine we have an opportunity to cross our TS and dot our Is he did ok and made sure his first 11 played out the script well enough ahead of our opener on Friday….my op though
there is still no viable backup for Saka. Pepe is not rated by Mikel. And i dont have a problem with them playing longer today. A lot of them will be playing a full 90 next week and they havent done that since May.
Didn’t see the game obviously the buzz is worth it, it will definitely not be a walk in the park, but trusting the process we will give teams in the top six a good fight definitely so long the lads are fit we will cause some troubles.
Good performance, confidence should be high now. One thing I’d like to comment on, in a friendly like this I can’t see the point in bringing a substitute on in the 90th minute, the other substitutes came on in the 75th minute, what can be gained by it unless it is so that the player coming on gets appearance money.
The money aspect is an interesting question.
Amazing!
But Arsenal should’ve replaced at least five of their key players at the 60th minute, to avoid fatigue and injuries. Because we’ll have a tough away match soon
Right decision IMO to leave the players on and get a pretty much a full game under their belts ,they have 6 days now to recover they need to be up to speed .
Jesus looked amazing TBF and Salibas positional sense could be the difference in a lot less goals being conceded this season as long as he plays OFC .
Odegaard Martinelli and saka the other stand out players for me ,now on to the real test
What I love about us arsenal fans is we always have our views on everything from who starts and when substitions should be made yet we have a manager for that. Come on stop moaning and enjoy the ride let the manager do his job. That’s what he’s paid to do and he’s the one who’s gona be sacked if he fails.
I’m no expert on Sevilla, does anyone know if that was their best team out today?
Like others, I was also a bit surprised that so few subs were used – and so many want-aways on the bench.
It could be trying to get people match fit, but at 6-0 nobody’s busting a gut anyway – and there’s 5 subs next season. The managers that use that to best advantage will probably do well.
It’s time to sack Arteta before Arsenal gets too dominant. Today Arteta let us down again with ‘only’ six goals, offensive football and a clean sheet😂 The red part of London has been longing for Jesus to return, finally he’s here ❤️
great performance everyone looked good and ready to start the season. CP away opening day will be a totally different atmosphere though and hope we are prepared for a fight. This looks like a solid starting XI with a few more players still out like Vieira, ESR, Tomi, Tierney still to come. I think the main concerns in this squad is if Partey were to be injured/unavailable, then we will struggle much much more. So hopefully Arsenal are on top of that.