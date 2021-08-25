Arsenal run riot to claim club record League Cup victory away from home

Arsenal have earned a huge confidence-boosting 6-0 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns this evening, setting a new club record away League Cup win.

The Gunners didn’t start too brightly however, with the heavily-rotated home side looking dangerous in attack, causing all manner of issues for our defence, but when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring after 17 minutes, we firmly took a scruff of things.

The initial opening came thanks to Bukayo Saka’s effort which was parried directly into the path of our striker who made no mistake in tapping home.

That man Auba moved to complete his brace in the 45th minute after finding himself in the perfect spot for a second tap-in when Nicolas Pepe’s effort bounced out off the post.

A third quickly followed also when we attacked in numbers, with Aubameyang the creator this time around when his overhead kick fell to Pepe on the edge of the six-yard box for him to score his first of the new season.

Bukayo Saka added our fourth after some neat passing around the edge of the box saw the wonderkid put in behind the defence for him to place his effort home, before PEA completed his hat-trick with the goal of the game.

In typical fashion, the Gabon star picked up the ball outside the box, and did his trademark touch to the right to tee up his placed effort inside the far post.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to add the sixth to see Arsenal set a new club record, with their six-goal victory outdoing their previous 6-1 away victories in the League Cup over both Plymouth Argyle and Scunthorpe United.

This was a much-needed confidence boost after a dreadful start to our league campaign, and we can now have hope of bringing a challenge to Man City this weekend.

Did the team take their foot off the pedal at 6-0?

Patrick