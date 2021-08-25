Arsenal run riot to claim club record League Cup victory away from home

Arsenal have earned a huge confidence-boosting 6-0 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns this evening, setting a new club record away League Cup win.
The Gunners didn’t start too brightly however, with the heavily-rotated home side looking dangerous in attack, causing all manner of issues for our defence, but when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring after 17 minutes, we firmly took a scruff of things.
The initial opening came thanks to Bukayo Saka’s effort which was parried directly into the path of our striker who made no mistake in tapping home.
That man Auba moved to complete his brace in the 45th minute after finding himself in the perfect spot for a second tap-in when Nicolas Pepe’s effort bounced out off the post.
A third quickly followed also when we attacked in numbers, with Aubameyang the creator this time around when his overhead kick fell to Pepe on the edge of the six-yard box for him to score his first of the new season.
Bukayo Saka added our fourth after some neat passing around the edge of the box saw the wonderkid put in behind the defence for him to place his effort home, before PEA completed his hat-trick with the goal of the game.
In typical fashion, the Gabon star picked up the ball outside the box, and did his trademark touch to the right to tee up his placed effort inside the far post.
Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to add the sixth to see Arsenal set a new club record, with their six-goal victory outdoing their previous 6-1 away victories in the League Cup over both Plymouth Argyle and Scunthorpe United.
This was a much-needed confidence boost after a dreadful start to our league campaign, and we can now have hope of bringing a challenge to Man City this weekend.
Did the team take their foot off the pedal at 6-0?
Patrick
Playing Kolasinac as the left-sided CB in Manchester will be a good idea, because he’s faster than Mari, better on the ball and Man City don’t have any towering CF. Unfortunately Guardiola would most likely have seen our match today and would prepare a setup to break our left overload tactic
Odegaard, Saka and Pepe must be fit for the game in Manchester, otherwise we would likely not be able to split Man City’s defense
Even I’m faster than Mari 🤣
😂😂
Great win against the West Brom youngsters
Nothing lifts a team like scoring a hat full of goals … forget the opposition
Nervous start – no doubt down to a horrid start to the season – but it was still a cracking win. Excellent by everyone. Well done to Auba who looked much more like his old self – I worried that it was gone. All really played their part tonight and to the new guys ..whoo hoo
Phewwwwww!!
Just the job and what a sight to behold – Auba going home with the match ball 👏
Please be kind in the draw!!
Just one thing crossed my mind when I watched Ramsdale tonight. Guess what, Sue???
Enlighten me, VasC 🙂. I can’t wait for his Mum’s tweet, she’ll be buzzing!!
Great win for the Arsenal. Man City next.
Good job Arteta.
Good win to boost the morale of the boys. The team needed this one to raise their spirits, so I won’t talk about how weak the opponents were.
Looking forward to seeing Odegaard on Saturday.
PS: I saw an Arab news station tweet one of their Chief Prince in interested in buying Arsenal as soon as possible after seeing the success of PSG. That they’re willing to do what they did at PSG, in London too.
I don’t know how truth that is though but if it were possible, I’ll be up for it.
I want the best for this club, don’t care if the best means getting rich oil owners. This club deserves to be up there too.
I won’t think too much of it, but I can only wish it’s true
I saw that too.
I also heard about the Qatari royal family’s interest, but hopefully it doesn’t materialize. Because I don’t want Arsenal to be remembered as a rich oil club, that can only win with a dirty sugar daddy
I’d prefer not to win EPL or UCL in the next twenty years, than being associated with a pay-to-win scheme. The Invincibles and the 2015/16 Leicester City are more likely to be vividly remembered than the oil clubs’ wins
Keep fooling yourself and keep pretending this is the 90’s or early 2000.
Nobody will give a damn about how City and co became a dominant team in the future. The only thing that matter is that they got new owners who were ready to invest into the team.
Have you ever seen anyone remembering or saying Chelsea could only win the UCL because Abrahamovic invested a lot?
Isn’t he supposed to invest into his business?
Just like nobody will give a fvck if Arsenal wins the UCL after getting a new owner.
Times have changed, you guys need to stop this your delusion that we don’t need rich sugar daddies.
The world is moving on and all the top clubs are moving forward by getting huge investments and spending large.
Like I said, I want the best for my club, and if a sugar daddy is the best we have to get to be successful once again then I’m in support.
Ain’t you tired of being left behind and constantly being locked by other fans?
Difficult to take too much away from that game to be fair.
Good win, let’s hope it’s a Kickstart
For once, there wasn’t any constant shouts from the technical area towards the players on the pitch throughout the entire 90+ minutes. BOOM!!! 6-0!!!
Really good to see an Arsenal-like score in the cup. Anyway, did we change our tactic, or it finally clicked? I know it was against the West Brom youngsters but I missed the game due to some work commitments, and could only catch Aubameyang’s first goal.
His 3rd was the best, Sid 😍
Hehe thanks, Sue for the update. Will check out the highlights in the morning.
Highlights won’t tell the whole story, Sid. Try watching a replay, if you can. Worth it!!!
Instinctive set-up by AMN. Delayed a second, the chance would have vanished. Had Pepe not struck the post and the cross-bar, he’d be celebrating a hat-trick and the match ball would have gone home with him.
In my opinion, the six left-footed starters, Saka’s brilliance and Odegaard’s diagonal passes were the main factors of our win
OK GAI, I Will watch the highlights. If the tactic works with left footers I am all for it. At least it won’t look like amateur pinball-like it did against some parts of Chelsea and Brentford. Also, GAI did you notice that our best chances seem to come on the counter, I remember Saka Chance against Chelsea and ESR chance against Brentford, both our best chances, in my opinion, coming on the counter.
Odegaard is a more rounded 10 compared to smith Rowe…they can complement each other. Am I the only one who thinks ramsdale is a calm figure? Nothing fazes him. He’s quick in his decision making, knows when to go long or short. Kolasinac would have been better than Mari against Chelsea. One thing is certain, no one bullies kolasinac. Tavares what a player, he’s less predictable on the ball. Tho I think defensively he needs to improve a lot. If only pepe can be serious, he will turn out good but More often than not he’s been found wanting. Maitland Niles maybe he will get a role to play in the mf this season. Arsenal should do everything to sign bissouma. He with partey will form a formidable duo.
@ Lucia, I like your statement. “No one bullies Kolasinac”. Not even the armed men trying to rob Mesut Ozil.
Hi Eddie, I agree with you.
Man City, Man United, Chelsea,PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona Athletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Liverpool spent a lot to get to where they are.
There is Nothing bad in Arsenal having owners who are willing to spend big as well.
Totally outclassed the team WBA put out tonight and did the job expected. Enjoyed us scoring some goals, its been a long time since we have. Sunday will be back to the bread and butter, i hope to see better than the last two games, everyone happy and we can give it a go.
Home to AFC Wimbledon! That was kind 🙂
Should have buried the kids, and did. Fun at last. Easy after the first 30 but a lot of positive things along with the expected rubbish.
Negative: shambolic centre backs Chambers Kola . Holding. Poor Elneny. Tavares enthusiastic and promising but a lot to learn.
Positives – quick direct ball movement, short AND long passing, wide AND central attacking. Energy. Lots of runners off the ball.
Ramsdale. Assured handling, distribution, timing,, decision making. Would die to keep the ball out. I feel calmer already – whats not to like?
Saka – needed the game. Back to his best. MOTM
Auba – season defining resurgence – got his Yang back. Our centre forward sorted, confidence back after a ropey first 1/2 hour. It’s been a while.
Laca – superb as an AM
Oda – subtle first game but classy. Great backheel
Pepe – Better as game went on. Ripped them apart on the break.
Why don’t we at least TRY to play this way every game?