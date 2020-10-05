Arsenal running out of time to offload £10 million fringe player

Sky Sports claims that Sead Kolasinac’s move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen is off after both teams failed to reach an agreement.

The Bosnian defender has been made available for transfer with the Gunners hoping to make £10m from his sale.

Finding a suitor that is ready to go all out and land him has been tough but a return to Germany on deadline day seemed to be on the cards earlier today.

The Gunners had been hoping that they would be able to offload him to the German side before the transfer window closed, but that deal seems to be off now.

The report claims that they have been informed that both teams couldn’t reach an agreement and the deal is off.

Dharmesh Sheth said on Sky Sports News: “Our colleagues in Germany have told me the deal to take Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen is off. We’re still waiting for confirmation from Arsenal. They were hoping to get £10m in for the player and to take him off the wage bill as well. As it stands, that one is off.”

If the deal is truly off, then the defender faces a season of little football unless Arsenal struggles with injuries because he has already lost his place in the club’s first team.