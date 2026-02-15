Arsenal score four in 27 minutes to boot Wigan out of FA Cup

Arsenal secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Wigan in the FA Cup this evening to progress comfortably to the next round. While Wigan entered the contest as clear underdogs given the disparity in league status and overall form, the unpredictable nature of cup football meant Arsenal approached the fixture with appropriate focus and intensity.

The Gunners named a side filled with players who have all featured for the first team this season, underlining that this was far from a weakened selection. They began the match with authority and were rewarded after just 11 minutes when Noni Madueke opened the scoring. The early breakthrough set the tone for what quickly became a dominant display.

Ruthless First Half Display

Arsenal doubled their advantage seven minutes later as Gabriel Martinelli found the net, with Eberechi Eze registering his second assist of the evening. The attacking fluency on show overwhelmed Wigan, who struggled to cope with the pace and movement of their opponents.

Five minutes later, the third goal arrived via a Jack Hunt own goal, compounding Wigan’s difficulties. Gabriel Jesus then added a fourth, meaning Arsenal had established a four-goal cushion inside 27 minutes. At that stage, the outcome appeared beyond doubt as the hosts demonstrated why they are regarded as one of the most in-form sides in Europe.

Professional Second Half Control

The flurry of early goals effectively ended the contest, and Arsenal entered the interval in complete control. After the restart, they maintained their dominance in possession and territory, although Wigan tightened their defensive structure and avoided further collapse.

Arsenal still created additional opportunities and could have extended their lead, most notably when Viktor Gyokeres struck the post. However, no further goals were added, and the match concluded 4-0, sealing a comprehensive and professional performance from the Gunners.