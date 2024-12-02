Arsenal scoring for fun is helping us claw back Liverpool’s Goal Difference advantage

Another positive for winning with a huge margin? Boosts goal difference.

Arsenal in the last three games have got back to their free flowing best, playing the sort of football that saw us pushing ever so close to the Premier League title in the last couple of campaigns, this will be a relief to everyone connected with the club due the run of games prior to the Forest win.

The return of the brand of football that we all know and love has seen us score a lot of goals in just the three games mentioned prior with the Gunners hitting five goals in consecutive matches. This along with the three goals scored against Forest means that we have a total of 13 goals in the last three games alone.

Taking out the five against Sporting in the UCL means we have eight goals in the last two Premier League games, this will obviously make us happy knowing we’re finally scoring goals but will also come as a big relief that we are adding to our goal difference.

The +6 goals gained from the last two games in the League has taken our goal difference from positive 6 goals to 12. People often forget what a huge role this tie breaker could play at the end of the season, but it’s importance cannot be emphasized enough.

Liverpool are already giving us a nine points gap at the moment and are currently bettering our goal difference by six, so we will be doing ourselves a favor closing the gap on one of those. Now, it will be likely that Arsenal may not require any tie-breaker at the end of the season but you can never know for certain.

The Premier League is as competitive as ever so anything you can use to give yourself an extra edge on the log will be welcomed and Arsenal scoring a lot of goals is doing just that!

The season is still very long so every one of those extra goals will count. Wednesday night’s clash with Man United will offer us the chance to not only boost our goal difference, but also to stretch our three game winning run and keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

