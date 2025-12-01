Arsenal Scout 20yo La Liga Midfielder Ahead of Possible Move

Arsenal are reportedly keeping very close tabs on Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza. His name has gathered more attention in recent weeks as a possible target for the club. Links to the young Spaniard have surfaced recently, and several reports have repeated the suggestion that Arsenal have a genuine interest in signing him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are monitoring the 20 year old with a view to a potential move in the future. His twenty million euro release clause is seen as appealing and Arsenal have already sent two scouts to watch him in October and November. The reports also state that Arsenal are not alone in their admiration, with a number of clubs in Spain and Italy showing interest. Manchester City are also said to be looking at him, which could create further competition. Arsenal view his release clause as a possible bargain similar to the deal completed for Cristhian Mosquera in the summer. Even so, the same reports claim the club remain satisfied with their current midfield options.

Mendoza’s profile and current role

Mendoza is primarily an attacking midfielder and has been compared with Barcelona’s Pedri. He has played across several midfield positions for Elche and has also featured briefly on the right flank. The creative midfielder is strong at dribbling and ball progression and fits the profile of a creative number eight rather than a box to box option like Declan Rice.

Midfield competition makes a deal unlikely

Arsenal are already well stocked in midfield, which makes a move for the 20 year old unlikely. A sale would almost certainly be required before he could be added to the squad, especially with several other midfielders already out on loan.

Just Arsenal will keep you updated if the situation develops further.

Benjamin Kenneth

