According to Turkish Football, Arsenal had scouts present at last night’s Milan derby to cast an eye over Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Mirror reported last month that the Gunners were eyeing a January loan move for the playmaker, with Turkish Football now claiming that Arsenal have maintained their interest in the star.

Turkish Football also add that Leicester were expected to have scouts present to watch Calhanoglu last night.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reported in January that Milan have set a €20m (£16.9m) price-tag for the midfielder.

Calhanoglu has contributed five goals and one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions for Milan this season.

The 26-year-old’s strongest position seems to be central attacking midfield, but the ace has made most of his outings this term on the wing.

Calhanoglu’s versatility could be a massive boost for an Arsenal squad that can’t help but be constantly plagued by injuries.

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta’s side could do with an added creative spark in midfield.

Calhanoglu’s potential arrival could either spell the end for Mesut Ozil as the Gunners’ prime playmaker or encourage the superstar to improve his performances.