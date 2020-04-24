Arsenal scout initially doubted if Gabriel Martinelli would make it

The Arsenal scout Johnathan Vidalle who monitored Gabriel Martinelli has admitted his surprise at the Brazilian’s excellent performances in his first campaign.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from fourth-tier Brazilian side Ituano in the summer and he wasn’t one of the players that was tipped to start his Arsenal career so soon.

However, after making an impression in training under Unai Emery the Spaniard gave him a chance, and he took it. He hasn’t looked back since then.

He has remained a key member of the current Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta and has been tipped to become a global star in the future.

While most Arsenal fans have enjoyed his meteoric rise, the scout who brought him to Arsenal didn’t expect him to become a star so quickly.

Vidalle recently discussed how he had been tipped off about the player. He went to Brazil to watch him play against top sides like Palmeiras, and he liked what he saw.

He claimed that he saw a lot of the hunger and versatility that he has shown at Arsenal and they made the deal happen.

He said as quoted by the Star: “We have a scout in Brazil, he told me about Gabriel.

“Later Francis Cagigao asked for my opinion and I traveled to Brazil to see him.

“Everton Gushiken liked him, he had some doubts about some characteristics, he didn’t know if he could make it in the Premier League, but they were normal doubts, about his mentality.

“I travelled to see him. We try to see players live on the pitch and I liked him.

“Obviously he was playing in a fourth tier team, Ituano, but he was competing against Palmeiras in the Paulista championship. I went to see him against Santos and against Ponte Preta.

“I was surprised by the mentality he has, how competitive he was. Gabriel played as a winger, always played as a winger.”