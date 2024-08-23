Arsenal scout is convinced Ethan Nwaneri is “destined to go all the way”

Ethan Nwaneri is one of the Hale End stars expected to have a breakout 2024–25 season. This summer, the Arsenal wonderkid — the youngest Premier League debutant as a 15-year-old in 2022—had his most impactful run with Arteta’s team.

He demonstrated the ability to punch above his weight during Arsenal’s 2024 USA pre-season tour. Playing as an 8 or a 10, he demonstrated his readiness for the big stage with the minutes Arsenal gave him during preseason. The Arsenal technical bench believes the 17-year-old can step up and secure a first-team opportunity with Emile Smith Rowe’s departure.

The youngster’s quality is undeniable; he has demonstrated his class, but, like every previous Arsenal Hale End star who has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, there is a question about whether he’ll really make it at the club.

The Arsenal scout Joe Black has no doubts why Nwaneri has what it takes to succeed at Arsenal. Black is pleased by the young midfielder’s mentality, noting how grounded the academy standout remains despite all of the accolades he receives.

“I think the thing that impresses me the most about him is his temperament. He is very, very grounded and I think for me that’s key to learning and getting better, not believing the hype, even though there’s a lot of hype around him,” Black stated on the Rising Ballers.

“I don’t think it affects him negatively, and yeah he’s just so calm and composed, and he’s just got that determination in his eyes, and I can’t put a phrase on it, but he just seems like he’s destined to go all the way.”

With discipline and patience, up-and-coming footballers should be able to make it to the big stage. As worthy as one thinks he is, he should trust that his time will come. It is sad that some promising prospects like him from the academy didn’t share his mentality and opted to leave rather than trust the club. Wants the best for them.

Nwaneri has been outstanding with his performance in red and white; he hasn’t seemed out of place, and the hope is that he continues to remain grounded and will undoubtedly continue to soar at Arsenal.

He was in Arsenal’s matchday squad versus Wolves and versus Aston Villa, and we also expect him to be on the bench as he awaits his moment.

