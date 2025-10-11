Arsenal scout is on the look out for the next Alexis Sanchez

Jonathan Vidallé is Arsenal’s trusted scout in South America, tasked with identifying emerging talent to ensure the club remains at the forefront of global recruitment. Recognising that South America has long been a fertile ground for some of the world’s best footballers, Arsenal have invested in a dedicated scouting presence to secure the brightest prospects before other top European clubs can act.

Vidallé’s Role in Talent Identification

Vidallé’s responsibility is to spot players with the potential to succeed in Europe and provide Arsenal with an edge in the highly competitive transfer market. The Gunners pride themselves on offering a development-friendly environment, allowing young talents to flourish both on and off the pitch. In this context, Vidallé’s role is critical, as the club seeks to identify players who can make an immediate impact or develop into world-class performers.

With extensive contacts across South American football, Vidallé has been involved in unearthing some of the region’s top prospects over the years. His network and experience enable him to move quickly when promising talent emerges, a key factor in a region where competition for young players is intense. The scout has openly expressed his ambition to discover a player akin to Alexis Sánchez, who starred for Arsenal and became one of the most successful South American exports to the Premier League.

Challenges and Ambitions

Speaking to ADN Deportes, Vidallé said, “Chile is one of the countries I cover, and I’d love to bring another Alexis Sánchez to Arsenal, but they have to improve a lot. I’m not happy about it because I know the coaches there are serious professionals. But the truth is, something’s not working. The quality of material coming through is not what it used to be.”

His comments highlight both the challenges and the ambitions inherent in his role. While South America continues to produce talented players, Vidallé notes that the overall quality pipeline is not as strong as in previous years, particularly in Chile. This observation emphasises the importance of proactive scouting and the ability to identify players who possess the technical skill, mental resilience, and adaptability required to succeed at a club like Arsenal.

By maintaining a vigilant presence in the region and leveraging his extensive network, Vidallé remains a vital figure in Arsenal’s ongoing strategy to secure emerging talent. His goal is clear: to bring players to the Emirates who can replicate the impact of previous stars while helping the club maintain its competitive edge both domestically and in Europe.

