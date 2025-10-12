Arsenal scout on Di María-style star: “Too big, too soon”

One Arsenal scout believes he may have unearthed an Angel Di María-like winger for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he has explained why the deal has not happened yet.

Arsenal have Jonathan Videlle leading their scouting operations in the South American market. His mission is to tip the club off about the “next Gabriel Martinelli” from that talent-rich region. And in a recent discussion with Bola Vip, Videlle revealed he may have spotted the next Angel Di María.

The Argentine winger is, by many measures, one of the greatest to grace the game. His versatility, elite dribbling, and knack for delivering in clutch moments across spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, Benfica, and with Argentina are qualities most players can only dream of.

Next Di María spotted

So when someone claims to have found the next Di María, it is bound to turn heads. Gooners will naturally ask: if Dario Osorio, the player in question, is being packaged as the next Di María, why is he not already at Arsenal?

Videlle offered insight into the 21-year-old Chile international currently playing for FC Midtjylland, saying:

“I see similarities with Di María when he started, because Osorio has that kind of intelligent winger profile. Skilful in one-on-one situations, knows how to cut inside and finish well.

“Maybe he was missing something to make a bigger jump. Going to Arsenal would have been too big, too soon. Sometimes it is better to go through leagues like Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal or Denmark. It is the right path to build confidence and develop all your strengths. Then see how far you can go, with the right mentality.”

If Osorio is as good as Videlle suggests, surely Arsenal will move swiftly when the time comes.

Has to be something special

But Osorio plays on the right wing. With Bukayo Saka and summer recruit Noni Madueke already in the mix, Arsenal are well stocked in that position for years to come. Osorio would need to be something truly special to warrant a move. That said, with five goal contributions in the Champions League this season, including the qualifiers, he might be just that.

