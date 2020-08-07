Arsenal scout sacking is separate from the 55 redundancies

Arsenal has just announced that they will make 55 members of their staff redundant, it was first thought that their key scouts were among the 55 that have been sacked.

However, Goal.com has revealed that the 55 staff are different from the scouting network led by Francis Cagigao that is being disassembled by the club and is part of a different restructuring plan.

It claims that Edu is the individual overseeing the disbandment of the club’s scouting network that will see them lose the likes of Cagigao, Brian McDermott and Peter Clark who have all been told that they are no longer required.

The report claims that the scouts are contractors at the club and that their job loss is separate from those announced and that theirs is the result of a review of the scouting department done by Edu.

It claims that the Brazilian, who formerly played for the Gunners, is looking to stamp his authority on the club’s recruitment system and has decided to let the scouts go in preparation for a new system of operation.

Arsenal has gradually moved from scout-based recruitment system to agent-advised recruitment systems and it remains unclear if they will ever be able to unearth players like Gabriel Martinelli again.