Arsenal scout gives Arteta positive report on top Turkish full-back

Arsenal is facing a left-back crisis. Oleksander Zinchenko could be out and unable to play in some of the upcoming games; there’s a worry he may be out injured after missing the Fulham game due to injury. Takehiro Tomiyasu, the other left-back option, is due to join his Japan national team as they prepare for the Asian games, while Jakub Kiwior struggles at left-back.

Mikel Arteta must consider his options for left back. It was suggested that he could recall Kieran Tierney from his loan spell at Real Sociedad, but I doubt he’ll go that route; it could be a transfer risk that Mikel Arteta is unwilling to take.

Though it was not planned, signing a left-back may be required. In fact, £25 million might land them a top-tier left-back.

According to Sabah, Arsenal have already identified a top left back in Turkey. The club is planning to send representatives to Istanbul next week to discuss with Trabzonspor full-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

ÖZEL | Arsenal Uluslararası Scout Şefi Romain Poirot, Trabzonspor maçında Ferdi Kadıoğlu’nu izledi ve oyuncuya olumlu rapor verdi. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) November 7, 2023

Translation: EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal International Scout Chief Romain Poirot watched Ferdi Kadıoğlu in the Trabzonspor match and gave a positive report to the player.

The Turkish club is reportedly unwilling to let go of one of their best players, but for £25 million, that could change.

If Kadioglu, 24, is as good as he has been at catching the Gunners’ attention, who knows? He might even have a shot at being Arsenal’s first-choice left back. The truth is that Zinchenko’s recent performances at left back have been concerning, and he needs some true competition.

Darren N

