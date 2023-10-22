Arsenal scouted Galatasaray star in their match yesterday

Arsenal is intensifying its interest in Sacha Boey as the defender continues to impress at Galatasaray.

For several months, it has been known that various clubs have been monitoring the full-back, and there were expectations of his departure last summer, with Juventus also expressing interest in signing him. However, Boey remains with Galatasaray and has been consistently improving, establishing himself as one of the top defenders on the continent.

Arsenal is known for consistently bolstering its squad with quality players and is already planning for potential additions in the upcoming transfer window.

Fotospor has reported that Arsenal had a scout present at the recent match between Galatasaray and Besiktas to closely observe Boey’s performance. The club is continuing to assess the defender and is likely to make a move if they are satisfied with his performance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been consistently among the top players in Turkey and appears to be eager for an opportunity to excel in a prestigious league like the Premier League.

The Frenchman has already had a taste of English football this season and performed admirably when Galatasaray secured a victory against Manchester United in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

While the prospect of a January transfer is intriguing, a move during the summer transfer window appears to be the more likely scenario. It remains to be seen when and if a deal will be sealed, but Boey’s potential transition to a top league like the Premier League is generating interest and anticipation.

