Arsenal scouting “taller Jack Wilshere” as he impresses at Blackburn

Arsenal prides itself in developing talents from around the world and has continued that tradition under Mikel Arteta.

This means they are often on the lookout for the best talents in England and beyond.

They have now found one at Blackburn, with a report from The Daily Mail revealing they have an interest in Adam Wharton.

The 18-year-old has been a standout performer in their senior side since he broke into the first team and has been named the ‘taller Jack Wilshere’.

With just 18 league games under his belt, he is already showing he has what it takes to play for a top side.

This has piqued the interest of Arsenal, but the report says there is serious competition for his signature, with Newcastle considered the most serious now.

However, Blackburn does not want to sell him soon and they believe he can reach 100 appearances for them and will consider his departure then.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the interest from other clubs, Wharton seems to be in good shape in terms of his development.

However, it is much better to allow him to develop more because he will hardly get any chance to play if we add him to our squad now.

We can also sign him and send him back to his present club on loan for at least two seasons so he can keep improving.

