Arsenal scouts are still busy watching Arteta’s top targets

Arsenal drop the perfect hint as to which players they will sign to bolster their attacking force.

Yes, we may be 14 league games and a handful of Champions League games away from the conclusion of this season (assuming Arsenal has a successful European run), but there is still some notable transfer news for the summer that we can’t ignore.

Graeme Bailey, exclusively to HITC, revealed that Arsenal scouts were busy watching our main targets. He says that they were in attendance at last Saturday’s Premier League match between Wolves and Brentford. Their aim was to keep an eye on Brentford’s Ivan Toney and the Wolves’ Pedro Neto.

Arsenal’s need for a clinical striker and a backup to Bukayo Saka is no secret. These two transfers have the potential to improve their attack and provide Arteta with an excellent opportunity to rotate his forward options.

Neto and Toney had decent performances on Saturday. Toney continued his impressive record in front of goal, netting his third goal in four games since returning from his betting ban, as the Bees defeated the Wolves 2-0. Neto did not score but was as impressive as usual; it was only sad that he did not add to his two goals and eight assists in the 14 games prior to the clash with Brentford.

With Arsenal taking their time watching the two, I can’t help but believe they’re our top two targets for the two attacking positions that sorely need to be bolstered. With the two tried and proven in the Premier League, they might be the ones who take Arsenal’s attack to the next level.

Darren N

