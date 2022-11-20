Arsenal scouts looking at talented Toulouse youngster for possible January bid

It has been revealed that Arsenal scouts have been checking out the 19 year old attacking Toulouse midfielder Fares Chaibi as a possible new arrival to join Arteta’s youth revolution.

Chaibi was born in Lyon of Algerian descent and was only promoted to the Toulouse first team this summer but despite his tender age he has been nigh on ever-present this season, and has contributed with two goals and four assists in his 13 starts for the Tolosans. The only two matches he missed was because he had to have his appendix removed.

Not only is he a teenage prodigy but Fares can play as an AM, or on the right wing, and actually played up front as a striker when the Gunners scouts watched him in a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg last month.

His rise has been meteoric this season, and he was even voted “nugget of the month of October” (the best young player) on the Official French Ligue 1 Twitter account.

According to FootMercato, the rising youngster is receiving great interest from Arsenal and Seville, but I’m sure if he was given the choice he would have no problem choosing the Gunners.

Maybe we could get in early and sign him up, and then leave him on loan in France to continue his development for the rest of the season?

