Arsenal scouts recommend the best value striker for Arteta to target this summer

With our Gunners on international break, we can’t help but speculate about what the summer transfer window has in store for them.

Everyone expects a quality striker to join, but who will he be?

It could be Benjamin Sesko!

Sesko’s transfer to Arsenal is worth keeping an eye on. According to the Mirror, the Gunners may be persuaded to seal the transaction due to it being economical. According to reports, the RB Leipzig player is available for £43 million, which is far less than the asking price for other striker targets.

The Mirror claims that the Gunners are interested in the 20-year-old. And if you’re wondering why, listen to what Give Me Sport said about the Slovenian.

GMS reported over the weekend that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been encouraged to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko by the club’s scouting network.

In 34 games for RB Leipzig this season, Sesko has scored 11 goals. He scored 18 goals and assisted three times in 41 games for RB Salzburg last season. If signed, he may have a consistent supply of goals that Arteta could tap. At 43 million, he may also help Arsenal make other signings like those for a winger, a midfielder, and a goalie. If you remember, David Ornstein predicted that Arsenal would have a busy summer transfer window, with roughly five additions.

Is Sesko likely to be best value for Arsenal this summer?

