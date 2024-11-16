Arsenal scouts reported to be watching two exciting La Liga starlets along withNewcastle United

Arsenal have made a step for this La Liga duo but they’re not the only ones do so.

There have been reports doing the rounds recently of the Gunners being more reactive than active in the January window. In spite of the host of injuries we’ve suffered this season, that news would’ve been expected due to the nature of Transfer window in January.

Disappointing as it may seem, it doesn’t mean that we won’t sign anyone if the opportunity arises, given the various factors that may force our hand with the biggest being our ongoing injuries. Furthermore I suspect the Gunners will also be looking at potential additions for next summer and that is exactly what we’re looking to be doing if this report is to go by.

According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners along with a wholel host of top European clubs are interested in the services of this La Liga duo, Alberto Moleiro (21) of Las Palmas and Williot Swedberg of Celta Vigo(21). The Gunners have been reported to have consolidated this interest prior by sending scouts to monitor them in the last few games for their respective clubs. The problem for Arsenal is that they weren’t the only ones to send scouts as Newscastle also did the same for the duo.

With a tally of 2 goals and 3 assist, Williot Swedberg has been relatively impressive in the first 13 games of the La Liga season. He is primarily a winger who can operate just as effectively as a number 10, also Alberto Moleiro, with his tally of four goals this season is also similarly more of a winger who is also comfortable playing in the 10 role.

One interesting fact about the two is they have both scored against Madrid this season so we might be signing big game players, potentially. That’s too much to say now because we might not even sign any of them.

I expect this will be a transfer for next summer given I don’t see any way they could help us out currently but then again if we were to move for any of them in January then the fact that they both are right footed could make them an ideal right footed cover for Ødegaard.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

