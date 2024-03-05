Arsenal scouts reported to have watched Martin Zubimendi once again

All eyes are on Arsenal’s fight for the league. However, as they do so, the club is already planning to strengthen their roster in order to advance further. Reports like Arsenal sending a scout to watch Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are such plans.

The midfield is clearly one of the positions in Arteta’s project that needs to be strengthened. Our midfield has been decent, but there’s a sense that it lacks what Granit Xhaka provided them last season. It lacks the attack-defense balance that Xhaka’s presence provided.

The midfield targets have already been identified by Arteta and Edu, and according to ongoing rumours since January, Martin Zubimendi is one of them.

Zubimendi has long been admired at the Emirates, and HITC has a fascinating update on Arsenal’s bid for him. According to the publication, Arsenal scouts were there at Sevilla’s match against Real Sociedad on Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium to watch the 25-year-old.

To the Arsenal target’s disappointment, La Real lost that game 3-2. However, the Spanish midfielder had an excellent game, playing for 73 minutes, registering 77 touches, completing 56 of 66 passes, and winning all five duels.

Zubimendi’s performance was decent, though not headline-worthy, but he must have made an impression on the Arsenal scouts.

By now, Arsenal must have determined whether Zubimendi is the right player for them. However, in order for his deal to go through, the North Londoners may have to pay the player’s release clause of £51 million.

