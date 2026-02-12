Arsenal scrape a draw at impressive Brentford

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford this evening, surrendering two valuable points in the Premier League title race. With Manchester City having secured victory against Fulham, the pressure was firmly on the Gunners to respond with a win of their own.

Mikel Arteta’s side travelled to a notoriously difficult ground knowing that any slip could prove costly. Brentford, enjoying a strong campaign, demonstrated from the outset why they have troubled several top sides this season. Organised and determined, the hosts frustrated Arsenal during the opening stages and prevented them from establishing early control.

Frustration in West London

Arsenal were the focus of much attention and expectation, but Brentford showed no intention of simply accommodating the league leaders. Playing with confidence at home, the Bees matched their opponents’ intensity and ensured the first half ended goalless. The Gunners struggled to create clear openings, prompting Arteta to introduce Martin Odegaard at the interval in search of greater creativity.

The change brought renewed impetus, and Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Noni Madueke found the net. At that stage, it appeared the Gunners had seized control and were poised to secure the three points they desperately required.

Brentford’s Resilient Response

Brentford, however, refused to concede defeat. They responded with purpose and were rewarded when Keane Lewis Potter scored the equaliser, restoring parity and shifting the momentum once more. Arsenal pushed forward in pursuit of a decisive second goal, but Brentford defended resolutely, with Caoimhín Kelleher producing an assured performance in goal.

The hosts also threatened on the counter attack, ensuring the contest remained finely balanced until the final whistle. Ultimately, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils. While Brentford will take encouragement from their display, it is Arsenal who are likely to feel the greater disappointment as the title race tightens further.