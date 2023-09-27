Arsenal scrape past Brentford to the next round of the Carabao Cup

Arsenal clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup tonight, earning themselves a spot in the next round of the tournament. The Gunners, featuring a significantly altered lineup, squared off against a persistent Brentford side, making it a nail-biting match for the fans throughout.

The attacking trio of Reiss Nelson, Charles Sagoe Jr. and Emile Smith Rowe showed signs of rustiness, but Arsenal started the game strongly, securing an early lead courtesy of Nelson. This initial goal gave Arsenal supporters hope for a comfortable win, but the reality was quite different as Brentford posed a continuous threat.

Brentford consistently pressed forward, keeping Arsenal on their toes, and the Gunners had the woodwork, Aaron Ramsdale, and a struggling Yoane Wissa to thank for preserving their slender lead. While Arsenal dominated possession in the first half, Brentford took control of the ball in the second half, forcing Ramsdale into making at least one outstanding save.

Despite introducing Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Cedric Soares into the mix, Arsenal couldn’t find the second goal to secure the win, and Brentford remained in contention until the final whistle.

In the end, Mikel Arteta’s squad emerged as victors and will now set their sights on advancing deep into the competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a hard-fought win but also a deserved one, it was good to see the likes of Smith Rowe, Nelson and even Sagoe get a game and all things considered, it was a satisfactory win.

No injuries, no red cards, no embarrassment, yeah, all good.