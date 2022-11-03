Arsenal scrape past Zurich to clinch top spot in Group A

Arsenal clinched a 1-0 win over FC Zurich at the Emirates to assure themselves as group winners, leaving PSV disappointed despite winning also.

The Gunners started the match in their usual bright fashion, but we struggled for success in the final third. It didn’t take long for our first real opportunity to come however, and while it was scrappy as we scrambled to get an effort on goal in the box, once it fell to Kieran Tierney it was always destined for the goal. The Scot latched onto the loose ball on the edge of the box to lash a half-volley down into the bottom right of the corner.

We started to dominate further as the half grew on, with Eddie Nketiah working hard to cause the defence trouble, and with the Dutch side taking the lead over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, we knew that we had to chase another goal in hope of staying on top of Group A, and avoid a playoff with one of the Champions League dropouts.

After the break, much of our best work was coming down the left still, with Tierney and Nketiah combining well, while Gabriel Jesus was also causing a nuisance of himself, but as we have grown frustratingly aware of, his finishing is lacking at times. The Brazilian had a great chance from close-range to double our lead, but failed to hit the target, sending it over the crossbar, and the manager was forced to bring on both Saka and Thomas Partey as he looked to make sure of victory, replacing Mo Elneny on his reappearance, and Jesus.

The Swiss side really began to grow in confidence as the half grew on, a reality which built up some stress after PSV doubled their lead in Norway, and we were forced to dig in a little, with our stress levels really tested when they scored, but thankfully their goalscorer was clearly offside.

We managed to hold on in the end, clinching just the one-goal victory to send us through, and we can now be relieved that we avoid having to fit an extra roud of European football in before the last 16 of the competition.

Patrick