Arsenal scrape through to the semi-final with smash-and-grab winner

Our boys have secured their passage into the semi-final of the FA cup, leaving it late to put Sheffield United to the sword with an injury-time winner.
Arsenal started the game very much on the back-foot, and even looked to have fallen behind as the hosts put the ball into the back of the net, only for the goal to correctly be ruled out for offside.
We continued to be up against it until we broke forward into midway through the half, when Lacazette was tackled from behind on the inside edge of the box, and Nicolas Pepe dispatched coolly from the spot.
The hosts continued to prove difficult to break down, and kept their organisation to go into the break without our side having notched up a single shot on target according to the stats, with penalties clearly not accounted for.
We started the second half marginally better, and were at least giving as good as we got, but as the half drew on, it was the Blades who were once again piling the pressure on.
It was almost looking inevitable that the home side were going to score eventually, and then they did very late on, which looked set to send the game into extra time.
David McGoldrick ran into a loose cross to powerfully head home past the Argentine keeper, but the fun was yet to be over.
Once the officials showed five minutes of player left to run after the 90, the game came to life, and an unlikely source in Dani Ceballos was the player to break in behind the defence as he took the ball off Nketiah who was running away from goal, and slots home.
This was not a match for the feint-hearted, and despite being ahead for more than 60 minutes of the match, I’m still a little shocked that we got the result.
This team can take credit in winning against an extremely organised opponent, but our problems are really beginning to show by the bucket-load.
Will our team get things organised before the end of the season? Were Sheffield United that good today that they made us look bad, or are we simply playing below-standard?
Patrick
The players seemed unfamiliar with the 3-4-2-1 formation, but that formation was highly effective to counter Sheffield’s 3-5-2. Fortunately one of the Blades made a mistake inside their box
Pepe still can’t get past any opponent, but his was quite good in the air. Winning air duels frequently is a rare trait for a winger and he has been doing it against Soton/ Sheffield
Kolasinac made a bad decision, luckily Ceballos made a great shot to win the game
Delighted for the win as we progress to the semi final….. but have arsenal forgot how to play football? Are the players mind already away from the season?
After the lock down the injuries are just too many.
If we continue with performances like this…we might end up playing in the championship in 2021/2022. During the fabregas /vanpersie/ cazorla era, at least we had some level of creativity, we were found wanting defensively. Buh this set of players no creativity, no steel. I have never seen an arsenal team so bland
Pepe well done put a shift today and played well well-done Arsenal good win
Pleased with the win but not a lot to get excited about. I did think AMN put in a very good shift. MOTM for me. Hopefully will get a response from Bellerin.
This is a very important win.
We missed the clean sheet on goals but got it on yellow cards. I feel the referee had a very soft spot for Arsenal today.
Considering that most on here were running down MA’s choice of players, that we had no chance of winning and he had no idea what he was doing, some humble pie wouldn’t go amiss.
We had Six players out through injury, playing a side above us in the league and at their place, could we please have some positivity?
Yet another fa cup semi final… well done to the players and Mikel, brilliant result, Wembley here we come!!!!!!!!!!
We support a garbage team guys. its difficult to derive any joy (even from a win) from football played by these guys. I’m wondering whether the cancer, high blood pressure and other such ailments my body will suffer due to these performances are worth it. It’s really that bad.