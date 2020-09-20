Arsenal scraped the win but the defence was atrocious

Arsenal squeeze past West Ham to prove lots of work lies ahead. by Konstantin Mitov
Happy Sunday, lovely Arsenal people. Wow, West Ham were a lot more difficult than I expected. I was really confident we’d have a happy hammer time, but instead we barely scraped with 3 points.
We never really had control of the game. We struggled to break their line and create chances. Luckily we scored 2 and that got us the win, but we desperately need more creativity in midfield.
For all the attacking talents up front, I can easily see how Auoar is our primary summer target. A little toast message showed up during the second half, and highlighted West Ham had 8 chances to 1 only in that half!
We not only need midfielders that can create chances, but also add goals to the team. We again required our strikers to do the job and it looks like they’ll have to do it for the whole season.
It was great to see Lacazette score again, and if he can raise to the 20 goal mark, that would be great. Eddie also put pressure on him with a vital goal which is great for the confidence of our strike force.
At the back though, things didn’t look great. For all the defenders we have, the 3 we put out yesterday hardly helped their cause. I must say Kolasinac was atrocious. I’m surprised Arteta even picked him. Perhaps he wanted a left footed defender on the left in the back 3, but Sead’s performance was summed up when he was released down the left and he tried to cross the ball and it went out for a goal kick. The guy can’t defend, can’t attack and he is full of mistakes. I’d be surprised if he is here at the end of the window.
The other 2 didn’t shower themselves in glory either. For me there seems to be a communication problem with Gabriel, due to his English or maybe the synergy is still missing at the back. On West Ham’s goal, we had Holding who was trying to tell Gabriel to mark Antonio, but instead he was running towards the man with the ball.
Then Holding himself realised too late that he has to mark him and a brilliant cross cut us open, because we allowed it. Rob is another Arsenal player who is too inconsistent. What closed the door on his Newcastle loan was our injury problems.
This back 3 is hardly our best and we really missed a leader like Luiz. We also missed Tierney and AMN who are vital for creating space in our play. Truthfully, I think we missed Elneny too as Ceballos despite his assist offered little to our play overall.
Nevertheless the 3 points are what matters at the end and we somehow got there. Beating these kinds of opposition will be vital as United, for example, were picked off by Palace and the race for the top 4 will be probably the most difficult it ever has been. I think these sort of performances should be used to keep a level head and realise that we need to spend more and work more on the training ground.
Liverpool added Jota and Thiago, two solid signings. And just like last season where we started with an away win followed by a difficult home one, we’ll be heading to Anfield next in the league and this will be a good reality check of where we are.
Inbetween that we go to Leicester. Not the easiest of places. It’s only the EFL cup and changes will be made, but last season we struggled with them and it’s important to show that we can overtake them and also keep the winning flow going.
In the end it was important 3 points and let’s see where that takes us.
Konstantin
Xhaka often cannot concentrate. In the long term of matches he is a liability.. We are in danger of still finishing 5th or 6th. We must get at least one of Partey and Aouar but both is best. Really the chancer ‘Kroenke’ should put the money upfront…..before sales. That would show he cares. If we have too many players then some must be told they will not make the cut. Arteta will have to be ruthless. Some ‘WILL’ leave.
Sean Williams Am sorry sir but did we watched the same game, Xhaka was easily our best player last night, I really don’t get all this negative comments about Xhaka, he made some great passes yesterday that Kolasinac keeps wasting. We all know we need a creative midfielder but not at the expense of Xhaka. A midfield of Xhaka Partey Aouar will easily destroy any team.
Lenohappy
For the first 30 mins he was really poor, poor poor….he couldn’t even pass in front of his own players. Watch the 30 min again. It’s just fact. Watch it again.
Spot on regarding Kolasinac, he was atrocious and it’s pointless him going forward as all he does is pass backwards . AMN would have been my choice to replace the injured Tierney. Anyway, Leicester next in the cup and then to Anfield. Both games will show where we are presently but I’m sure we will raise our game against Liverpool.
It was really an overall poor performance. That first half, especially the first 20, were really hard to watch. Every player would give away possession so cheaply and we couldn’t get anything built. It brought confidence crashing down and energy levels were rock bottom pretty much all 90 mins. These are the moments when you need leaders to rally the troops and your best players to lead by example.
We live and learn COYG
I have absolutely no idea how Kolasinac gets anywhere near the team. Obviously there were communication issues throughout between Holding and Gabriel and as soon as Tierney was injured Luiz should have been brought in to play alongside Gabriel and AMN on the left side of defence. Cebellos looked extremely rusty to say the least and given Elneny’s performances in the previous two games he should have kept his place.
Arteta has the Leicester Cup game to experiment and ease players back and that should have been the target for Cebellos’s return.Now Arteta has a dilemna…and get it wrong and Liverpool will put Arsenal to the sword.Souness was “bang on” with his assessment last night…With the exception of a few moments of class from our forwards Arsenal were “bang average” .A mediocre West Ham were able to dictate play for periods of the second half and Arsenal’s uninspired sideways and backwards passing illustrated perfectly the need for new additions to our central midfield.
After that performance, it’s safe to say Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and the other teams interested in Kolasinac will have a rethink!!!
@Sue.
Are you finally giving up on your beautiful Kolasinac now?
😊
Goonster…what can I say, he’s been awful…I only ever really loved his looks, not his displays, but his hair is too bloody short and I think he needs to visit Weight Watchers with Jon Moss and Troy Deeney 🙊
West Ham were also rumoured to be interested in him – they’ve scrapped that after last night 😂😂
A very below average performance! But the main thing is we bagged all 3 points…
How bloody quick was Jota to Liverpool?!! Quicker than Usain Bolt!! whilst we wait……..and wait………mand wait……..probably until the last hour of the window!!
That’s where I disagree with summer recruitment. Creativity comes from having a solid base, West Ham were picking us off on the break and countering taking the likes of Xhaka and Ceballos out of the game. Then when second phase possession was contested we were way out of shape. It’s crying for a solid CDM to steady the ship and really put his foot in periods of the game when playing football is a secondary priority. Patrick Vieira used to single handedly turn games like last nights with his sheer persistence power and pace. For me we need Partey to give us that fulcrum to allow our talented attacking players do their thing. Auoar would have remained upfield and left us exposed yesterday.
👍 Very hard to attack if you are on the back foot as soon, as Arsenal loses the ball and the ball was for too often. That’s why Arsenal needs a player like Thomas Partey to break up play, win the ball back and drive forward.
Major player analysis.
1. Leno’s commedy has been there for all to see so expect more of the same.
2. I have always said Holding best position is central of a back 3. Because he’s a good header of the ball and he’s simply not mobile enough to play on the right side like say Mustafi.
3. Gabriel has been infected by indecision from arsenal. From Ligue 1, he had the best stats for forward passes but every time he has the ball, he wants to either pass it to the keeper or give responsibility of forward passing to another defender.
4. Xhaka – the ultimate master of indecision. Overall, Arsenal these days is not adventurous enough in their passing. We seem to want to be over careful.
5. Lacazette has to work on his positioning (spacing himself well). Every time he seems to have a defender close to him. That’s why he’s fouled or loses the ball often.
Don’t know what game you saw but Xhaka was the only midfielder taking risks with his passes yesterday and pushing us forward right from the deep.
You guys need to drop your agenda against some of the players, every player struggled yesterday during the first half including Xhaka, but during the whole second half he was our best midfielder and creator yesterday, a lot of his passes we put to wasted yesterday. So you can’t tell me Xhaka was indecisive and went adventurous.
Ceballos had a poor game and was rusty, but because he got an assist he had a banger.
Saka other than the 2 pre assists was wasteful and poor yesterday but he’s MOTM for some of you.
For some of you though, regardless the performance of certain players, agenda against them must agend and go on
There are certain fouls he got because of his indecision wherehence had it been another referee, it would be a free kick in a dangerous position.
Herbz Each time a cross comes in I always feel like am having an attack, I don’t know who is more poor in dealing with crosses between Leno and Kepa, and he’s passes is just way too poor, Leno will wait and wait till the opposition close us down before passing the ball, see that poor ball he passed in the second half, that could have easily resulted in a goal. Have been saying this from day one that Lacazette is just too average, I mean what do you call a striker bought for 50million and can’t score 15goals a season, am really missing Martinelli. But like Sue said the most important thing is the 3 points.
Poor performance and good result, matter of fact I’d say good game because these sort of games and performance allows us to learn more about ourselves as a team.
Even Arteta said it yesterday, games like these would help us learn and fix our weaknesses a lot.
That man fills m with confidence, listening to him admit we were bad was relieving, he was glad we got the points but would hide and deny the fact we were bad and need to improve… The last 3-4 years ago, we’d have lost this game or just drew it.
Let me not even bring up how a certain coach of ours after a terrible performance against Watford told the media that we had a great game and we definitely improved.
All in all, I don’t want to complain, there’ll be more days like these where we get to win ugly, the only solution that’ll fill fans with confidence is if it doesn’t happen often.
Niles & Tierney would probably play against Liverpool.
This week we really need to try and move players on. I fear Napoli might back out of taking Sokratis because Man City are getting another CB
After watching the first 7 minutes in the first half I knew we were in for a slog.
It was uncomfortable to watch.
But I hope Arteta and the players also acknowledged that they were poor and lucky to come away with all 3 points.
Man that was the old heart in your mouth Arsenal that gives you nightmares.
Sort it out. And lets move on to the next match.
Being same old Arsenal. Even Emery had some good moments n we said We got our Arsenal back. Is this Arsenal any better than that of Emery!! Conceding 16-17shots on target n then getting lucky win was hallmark of Emery that’s what we r getting now also. Arsenal also doesn’t seem to learn from past mistake. We don’t extent Laca contract now. He will score 20+goal this season then we r going to give him big fat contract n after getting that contract then he will sit, relax n run down contract n leave for free. It seems comitting mistake is Arsenal habit which one can’t get rid off.
We have saying for a long time that we need a dynamic midfielder. Someone that can hold on to that ball and traval with it.
The likes of Xhaka, Ceballos, Elneny etc are just sweaty, safe, nothing extra special. Good squad players.
We are useless at dealing with teams who sit back….but brilliant at countering teams. We need to develop a dominating, confident, aggressive midfield. We do not have one midfield player who fully fits that description. Partey and Aouar do.
I watched a pathetic exhibition by a group of highly paid non starters kick a ball (mostly to the opposition) for 45 minutes, then I`d had enough’
The season is only two matches old but it`s doubtful I`ll be getting out of bed to watch more of this crap. We still don`t have an Arsenal.