Arsenal scrapping with Premier League new boys for relegated defender

Arsenal is facing competition from Norwich City in their bid to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham.

The defender is one of Mikel Arteta’s transfer targets even though he couldn’t help Fulham secure their top-flight status last season.

Arteta knows him from his time as the assistant manager of Manchester City when Adarabioyo was breaking through at the home of the Premier League champions.

They could be reunited at the Emirates, but Sky Sports’ transfer centre as cited by Sun Sports says the Gunners have to see off competition from Norwich to sign him.

The Canaries were relegated immediately the last time they gained promotion to the Premier League and they want to strengthen their squad to ensure they remain in the top flight after next season.

The report says they are keen to add Adarabioyo to their squad, but they are not the only competition Arsenal faces.

Clubs from Germany and Newcastle United are also targeting him.

Fulham paid just £1.5m to sign him from City a year ago, but the report claims the Cottagers will demand as much as £10m for his signature now.

If he joins the Gunners, he would fight with his fellow youngster, William Saliba for a place in the Arsenal first team next season.