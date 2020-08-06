Arsenal seal three year £100k a week deal for free agent despite staff redundancies

Willian has agreed on a three-year deal worth £100k-a-week to join Arsenal this summer, according to ESPN.
The Brazilian has been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal for a long time now, but a breakthrough has not been made.
The Blues only offer one-year extensions to players over the age of 30, however, they have compromised to give the winger a two-year deal, yet he has insisted that he wants a three-year deal.
The Blues will not give in to his demand as they feel that they have already made enough concessions, and that has opened the door for Arsenal to come in.
The Gunners have become a better team since Mikel Arteta became their manager, and they will want to add some star quality to their side in this transfer window.
Because money is in short supply, free agents like Willian will be appealing to them and ESPN is claiming that they have reached an agreement with the Brazilian, who should join them in a few days’ time.
Willian will become Arteta’s third major signing as the club’s manager if this report turns out to be true.
The Spaniard signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the last transfer window, and he is also closing in on a move for former Liverpool man, Philippe Coutinho.
Welcome Willian..
Aubameyang to sign new deal real soon. Yay
Some reports are mentioning a massive signing on fee also…. 10m??
Don’t get me wrong, I’m as excited as the next gal about new signings, but after what’s been happening and seeing signing on fees and his pay cut yet still taking home 100k a week, it just amazes me!!
Maybe there’s something we don’t know… maybe some media reports are false or they aint concrete. Maybe we don’t know the things happening behind closed doors at Arsenal…Hopefully things become clearer in time
2nd in goals and top assists for Chelsea this season, experienced, PL winner, rarely injured,free and can help teach our young’ens and hopefully instill a winning mentality, suits me! Especially in our financial climate 👍👍
I’m all for signings like this Rory.
My old man is a Chelsea scumbag, and considering he’s ben living with me for the past 5 years, I’ve seen alot of Willian and im more than happy to take him on a free, probably the best of the 3 we have signed from them in recent years imo
“Chelsea scumbag” hahaha aye I’ve a few chelsea friends and there not happy hes leaving, definitely the best of our recent chelsea signings I’d say by some distance, always enjoyed watching willian hes a severe baller! Lethal crosses and can consistently beat his man, he will rack up the assists for auba me thinks 🤞🤞
It seems for once that Arsenal are doing business at the beginning of the window rather than scrabbling around at the end