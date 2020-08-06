Arsenal seal three year £100k a week deal for free agent despite staff redundancies

Willian has agreed on a three-year deal worth £100k-a-week to join Arsenal this summer, according to ESPN.

The Brazilian has been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal for a long time now, but a breakthrough has not been made.

The Blues only offer one-year extensions to players over the age of 30, however, they have compromised to give the winger a two-year deal, yet he has insisted that he wants a three-year deal.

The Blues will not give in to his demand as they feel that they have already made enough concessions, and that has opened the door for Arsenal to come in.

The Gunners have become a better team since Mikel Arteta became their manager, and they will want to add some star quality to their side in this transfer window.

Because money is in short supply, free agents like Willian will be appealing to them and ESPN is claiming that they have reached an agreement with the Brazilian, who should join them in a few days’ time.

Willian will become Arteta’s third major signing as the club’s manager if this report turns out to be true.

The Spaniard signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the last transfer window, and he is also closing in on a move for former Liverpool man, Philippe Coutinho.