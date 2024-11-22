Arsenal secure crucial victory over Juventus to reach Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

In a tense encounter at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal Women secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Juventus in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, thanks to a late goal from Swedish international Lina Hurtig. This win not only ensured Arsenal’s progression to the knockout stages of the competition but also eliminated Juventus from contention in the tournament.

The match started slowly, with both teams struggling to create clear chances in the opening 15 minutes. Arsenal gradually took control, with Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum coming close to breaking the deadlock. Foord’s efforts were thwarted by an impressive save from Juventus goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, who denied her point-blank shot. Despite Arsenal’s dominance in possession, they found it difficult to penetrate Juventus’ resolute defense.

As the game progressed, Juventus began to threaten more, particularly through quick counter-attacks. However, their attempts were met with solid defending from Arsenal. The first half ended goalless, with both teams unable to capitalize on their respective chances.

The second half saw Arsenal increase their attacking intensity, creating several opportunities. Maanum and Foord were at the forefront of Arsenal’s efforts, but they were unable to find the finishing touch. Juventus also had moments of promise, notably when Arianna Caruso had a chance that was deflected for a corner.

With time running out and both teams looking for a breakthrough, Arsenal made tactical substitutions, bringing on Stina Blackstenius and Hurtig to inject fresh energy into their attack. Hurtig had two significant opportunities to score but failed to convert them.

Just as it seemed the match would be ending in a stalemate, the breakthrough arrived in dramatic fashion during the 89th minute. A cross from Blackstenius evaded Juventus defender Martina Lenzini and fell perfectly for Hurtig, who calmly slotted the ball home from close range. The late goal sent the home crowd into wild celebration and sealed a vital victory for our Gunners.

This win marked Arsenal’s sixth victory in their last seven matches across all competitions, under interim head coach Renee Slegers, and confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League, with two group stage matches still to play. Following this match, Arsenal will take a break for international fixtures before returning to WSL action against Aston Villa on 8th December.

The other 2 teams in Group C also faced each other last night – Valarenga & Bayern Munich played in Norway with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Arsenal sit 2nd in Group C now only one point behind Bayern Munich, with 2 group games still to be played. Manchester City sit top of Group D, 3 points ahead of current champions Barcelona. Chelsea also sit top of their Group B, 3 points ahead of Real Madrid.

What are your thoughts Gooners? We’re through to the Champions League quarter-finals!

COYGW!

Michelle M

