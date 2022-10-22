Arsenal secure Gabriel to a new contract until 2027

The Brazilian center back Gabriel Magalhaes seems to have branded as the new hot-head of the Arsenal team, replacing the seemingly reformed Granit Xhaka. But considering he is only 24 years old, hopefully he will learn with experience to curb his temper as it seems opponents deliberately target him as the likely source of a penalty or a sending off.

Well it looks like Arsenal fans are going to find out if he matures or not, as he has just signed a new contract for the next five years at the club, and it seems he is extremely pleased to have the best years of his career at the Emirates. Gabriel told Arsenal.com: “I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it’s such a big club,”

“It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here.

“Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It’s why I’m so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home.

“In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it’s my home.”

Committed ✊ We are delighted to announce Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new long-term deal with us ❤️ 🙌 @biel_m04 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2022

Now all we need is William Saliba to sign an extension and our whole back line will all be on long term contracts, and may they stay strong and contribute to many trophies for Arsenal in the near future….

