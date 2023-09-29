Arsenal secure Ireland Women captain Katie McCabe’s future as a Gunner! by Daisy

On Thursday night David Ornstein from the Athletic reported that Arsenal Women’s defender Katie McCabe is in line for a new contract with the mighty Gunners. Arsenal Women’s fan will be delighted to hear that she plans to stay at the club long term.

McCabe who quickly became a fan favourite when she joined us in 2015 from Irish side Shelbourne, has improved immensely since joining the club and I personally couldn’t be happier that McCabe will be donning the red and white for many years to come.

Arsenal rejected a big offer from across town rivals Chelsea in January 2023 and McCabe has been attracting interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich as well, but she is set on staying at Arsenal.

Tying down a player like McCabe is huge for the club and will really be a positive boost for our opening game against Liverpool on Sunday 1st October, at Emirates. McCabe who is the captain for her country, has been performing well in the inaugural Women’s Nations League tournament, picking up a goal and two assists already, also took her country to their first ever world cup and scored their first and only goal of the tournament.

At just 28-years-old she already has a lot of honours to her name, winning the Scottish Women’s Premier League while she was on loan in 2017. Winning the FA Women’s Cup in the 2015/16 season, The FA Women’s Super League in the 2018/19 season and The FA Women’s League Cup in the 2017/18 and 2022/23 seasons with Arsenal Women. Also walking away being named twice as Arsenal Women’s Player of the season in 2020/21 and 2022/23 season. Katie was also named in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Team of the Season!

Just recently she was the first Irish Women to be nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, McCabe is sure to be one of the best defenders in the women’s game. Arsenal locking her down will be incredible for the club, our fans and a huge boost for Jonas Eidevall and his squad. Having made 193 appearances for Arsenal Women already, McCabe is clearly a big part of the squad, a real leader amongst the women, someone who is reported to work hard and play harder.

Myself and I’m sure every other Arsenal Women fan will be delighted to hear that our number 15 will grace the pitch in red and white for many years to come, with Arsenal confirming that McCabe has signed a new contract with the club this morning! Katie had this to say on signing her new contract:

“Arsenal is home for me and I’m excited to have committed my future to this football club. I’ve grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me.

“Over the years, I’ve experienced some amazing moments here – but I believe that the best is yet to come and I know the aim here at Arsenal is to compete for the highest honours.”

What’s your thoughts Gooners? There’s only one Katie McCabe right?

Daisy Mae

