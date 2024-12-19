Arsenal secure top spot in Women’s Champions League group with 3-2 win over Bayern Munich

Arsenal Women took on another big challenge last night when they faced Bayern Munich at Meadow Park, looking to get revenge for the 5-2 loss they suffered over in Germany in October. Our Gunners managed to win our 8th game in a row, and extend our unbeaten run to 11 games, after walking away with a 3-2 win over the German giants, securing our place at the top of the UWCL table. Another massive win from our Gunner’s to finish off the year in style! Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off fast from the get go, with both teams driving forward and creating early chances on goal, but it was Arsenal who managed to draw first blood, after an own goal from Bayern’s defender Viggosdottir in the 7th minute – a corner was whipped into the middle of the box by Kyra Cooney-Cross, and ended up hitting the back of Viggosdottir’s head, bouncing past the Bayern keeper to make it 1-0 to Arsenal. A great corner from our young Australian international and great pressure from the team to force the early error.

The first half continued to be a fiesty affair, on a very wet and windy night in London. Bayern were looking like the team more likely to score next and did just that in the 39th minute, when a corner was whipped into the back post. A Bayern player was waiting to head the ball back into the path of Eriksson, who made no mistake and buried the ball into the back of the net to level up the scores just before half time.

The second half started and Bayern came out looking lively and raring to go, and it didn’t take them long to nab a goal and get themselves in front, just before the 60 minute mark. It was again Eriksson who found the back of the net, after a lovely chip into the box allowed her to somehow sneak past the Arsenal defenders and get a toe to the ball, sending it over the line and leaving Van Domselaar looking dumbfounded.

But the game wasn’t over and Arsenal quickly got one back only a minute later, via Alessia Russo, after Katie McCabe whipped a perfect ball towards the back post for Russo to leap and get a foot to, levelling up the scores and getting Arsenal well and truly back into the game, with half an hour left to play.

Slegers looked to freshen up her bench, and the goal looked to have given Arsenal that extra bit of energy going into the last portion of the game. Our Gunners were rewarded in the 86th minute, after a shot from Mariona Caldentey was seen to have hit the hand of a Bayern Munich player in the box. The referee, without hesitation, pointed straight at the penalty spot. Caldentey quickly took the responsibility for taking the penalty (which was quite brave, given that she hit the post in a penalty she took against Liverpool, in the WSL, at the weekend). She stepped up to the spot and sending the keeper the wrong way, she buried the ball into the left bottom corner of the net, to win the game for our Gunners.

Another massive win that secures our place at the top of our UWCL group, and another big boost for our Gunners confidence going into the new year!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

