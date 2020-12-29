Arsenal secure win but performance far from perfect

Arsenal have won back-to-back Premier League matches thanks to their 1-0 win over Brighton this evening.
The Gunners may finally be putting their woeful form behind them, which saw them drop down to 15th in the table after picking up just two points from seven matches, but they have now won two on the bounce.
It was far from plain-sailing today however. Our side was very-much second-best in the opening half despite our team evidently working hard on-and-off the ball.
Brighton clocked up eight shots, while we could only manage one which wasn’t able to challenge the goalkeeper, although neither keeper looked like getting beat to be fair.
The most entertaining point in the opening 45 minutes was when Bernd Leno was given the ball back, and instead of hoofing it with the attacker on route, he decides to do some kick-ups before passing it over the forward to his team-mate… Phew…
Despite making no changes, the team came out in the second-half with more purpose. After just two touches in the opposition box in the entire first 45, we had already usurped that tally inside the next 10, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang interconnecting and making runs that the Seagulls just couldn’t keep tabs on.
We really began to look dangerous, and was getting into dangerous areas rather regularly, but both the Brazilian and Auba were both struggling to keep their efforts on target.
We brought Alexandre Lacazette on for Gabi with 25 minutes to play, and he immediately brought the goal.
Bukayo Saka’s running once again earned him space, this time down the right flank, and he teed Lacazette up who takes one touch to the right and places the ball past two defenders and into the bottom corner of the goal.
We kept our composure for the remaining 25 minutes, whilst not doing anything drastic to close out the win, and we can now get back into a positive mood ahead of 2021.
Arsenal will end 2020 in either 13th or 14th place depending on Newcastle’s result against Liverpool tomorrow, but surely 2021 will bring another resurgence in form similar to Arteta’s opening months in charge.
32 CommentsAdd a Comment
Amazing dribble by Saka and great shot by Lacazette. Saka’s weaker foot is quite adept, so it’s better to develop him as an inverted RW
Brighton was a hard nut to crack but finally we came out with a win.phew!
Good to see Martinelli come off early..
Saka probably would end up having hunchback from carrying this football team at his age.
I really hope he’s fine.
Willian and Luiz resumes training on Thursday. I hope they stay the fuk away from match day lineups.
Would’ve loved to see a partnership of Mari and Gabriel as Center backs but they’re both left footed, so it’ll likely not happen because it’ll upset the balance.
This season is a joke and mystery.
If Chelsea lose to City and we carry on with our winning, Arsenal would be just 3 points behind them
At least Saka will now get the rest you were asking for Eddie🤣
I swear bro the kid has been working his ass off playing games. He deserves the rest, can’t afford any burnout.
He needs to sit out the West Brom game…Annoyingly that means one of Pepe or William will have to replace him
Lampard’s tactic is lousy. Chelsea’s 200+ M purchases in this season is useless
Wish Arteta had 200M to spend.
Lampard really is a clown and is also obsessed with certain players and selections
eddie, luiz hasnt been part of this team for a long time. william coming back should be a plus as it should tell the players currently in the team that no one is indispasable
What? It was a good performance taking everything into account. Some on here are not happy unless we play like Barca or Real. We are not the Arsenal of old and won’t be for a while. As I said before, three hard earned points so let’s all stop complaining and support the team and the manager.
Bring that spirit on Declan!!!
Yes and that includes Auba!!
Declan unfortunately people will still moan and complain. Ignoring the fact we’ve not won away to Brighton for the past three years.
I’m so glad I didn’t get the chance to online during the poor run, can’t imagine the whole lot of negativity and hatred I would’ve read.
Good for me, soon as I came back days before to Chelsea game, we won.
I hope we keep winning.
What we need to do is to stay solid together, support the team and manager.
Hopefully we move out unwanted players and bring in proper players
“I’m so glad I didn’t get the chance to online during the poor run, can’t imagine the whole lot of negativity and hatred I would’ve read.”
You have NO IDEA EDDIE, I’ve read more positive obituaries lol
7 points off top 4 now!!
9 points away from relegation.
2 wins back to back
1home/1away
Clean Sheet tonight
Hopefully 2021 is a better year for us gunners!! Great win just what was needed to end the year in a high. Well done to the lads though Auba probably needs to give himself a shake and get back to basics and work hard.
Happy new year everyone, finally a few wins before a complete meltdown.
HNY, Sean 👍
Yes, that glass is topsy Turvey,swaying daily between half full and half empty.
BHA did the double over us.. so considering our form, this result is massive. Clean sheet as well.
Off to WBA who just got DEMOLISHED by Leeds. I pray for goalfest because our GD is still veeery much negative.
Arteta vs Big Sam next
Glad we got the 3 points. Saka and Smith Rowe are the standout performers.
Credit to Laca for the well-taken goal and bringing other players into play with some good linkup play.
Let’s get back up the table
I don’t agree with the title. We are finding it difficult to get points and you are talking about perfect performance. Brighton were too hard for us to handle. It’s a hard fought win and big ups to the boys for the 3pts. Saka and ESR are the future. COYG.
All i want to see is 3 point which the boys did. Either beautiful or ugly, for now we should care more about points before start talking about Arsenal entertainment football.
Brighton and Potter were fast becoming another bogey team, so to stop the rot with a great 2nd half performance – I’m chuffed!!
Saka… every week I love him more!! He should be the first name on the team sheet – that’s how important he is to us…
Well taken by Laca! He’s getting back to his best…
Nice one boys! 3 more points in the bag 🙂
Happy for lacazette…
Glad arteta started esr, Martinelli and saka again. They had decent games and saka did well with the assist to the goal…
Aubameyang needs to buckle up. At the end of the day, I m delighted with the three points and yes with a clean sheet
Oh thank God for this win. Next year will b better by God’s grace
Nice win. No real negatives apart from that first half mediocre performance but even in that state, we fended of Brighton well. The second half performance was nice. I think Gabi is close to full match level, and some goal involvements too. Aubameyang was short of fitness and confidence it seemed, but made some good runs in the first half and played nice linkups with KT after Gabi went off. Laca seems to be getting close to his 2018 form maybe, and his confidence is rising. Good for us! I think we desperately need a strongman in the team. Mo is a good shield and whem his pressing A game comes out he is a real pain for the opposition, but not a strongman who bullies the opposition. Same for Xhaka who had another decent game. I liked the look of Yves for Brighton. If we can get him on the cheap it would be a great steal. The defense stayed firm and most of the times had no problems dealing with the opposition. Just hope our corners are taken better, because at the moment it seems only Willian is capable of taking a decent one. The three youngsters played really well today too. Overall nice gritty performance. Onwards and upwards.
COYG!
Also hope Saka gets a good amount of rest and hopefully one of Willian or Nelson is fit enough to play. I’d rather Pepe on the left wing or more central than right. And maybe rest some players?
Who’s complaining about performance. If we’d been getting the points all along in spite of poor performance, we’d have gladly take it.
3points or good performance, we need to choose. Gradually, we are moving outa relegation
I know we played Brighton but right now it is all about winning climbing up the table restoring some confidence we cannot expect too much after our winless run job done and happy with the 3pts.
Anyone else see sarka face when he got announced MoTm.
Yes!! 😍
Very boring first half, where nothing at all happened, back to slow sidewards passing and negative football. Second half better but the big difference was lacca, not just for his goal but his link play and energy. 2 wins and some very winnable, must win games coming up. I thought Saka did brilliant as well as Tierney.
One more thing which is noticeable is Arteta’s increased reticence in the touchline. He is not constantly instructing the players now, only occasionally. I think he said in a press conference that he is adapting his approach. So that’s might be what he has discovered. That right now it is best to play with inspiration rather than instruction.