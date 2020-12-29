Arsenal secure win but performance far from perfect

Arsenal have won back-to-back Premier League matches thanks to their 1-0 win over Brighton this evening.

The Gunners may finally be putting their woeful form behind them, which saw them drop down to 15th in the table after picking up just two points from seven matches, but they have now won two on the bounce.

It was far from plain-sailing today however. Our side was very-much second-best in the opening half despite our team evidently working hard on-and-off the ball.

Brighton clocked up eight shots, while we could only manage one which wasn’t able to challenge the goalkeeper, although neither keeper looked like getting beat to be fair.

The most entertaining point in the opening 45 minutes was when Bernd Leno was given the ball back, and instead of hoofing it with the attacker on route, he decides to do some kick-ups before passing it over the forward to his team-mate… Phew…

Despite making no changes, the team came out in the second-half with more purpose. After just two touches in the opposition box in the entire first 45, we had already usurped that tally inside the next 10, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang interconnecting and making runs that the Seagulls just couldn’t keep tabs on.

We really began to look dangerous, and was getting into dangerous areas rather regularly, but both the Brazilian and Auba were both struggling to keep their efforts on target.

We brought Alexandre Lacazette on for Gabi with 25 minutes to play, and he immediately brought the goal.

Bukayo Saka’s running once again earned him space, this time down the right flank, and he teed Lacazette up who takes one touch to the right and places the ball past two defenders and into the bottom corner of the goal.

We kept our composure for the remaining 25 minutes, whilst not doing anything drastic to close out the win, and we can now get back into a positive mood ahead of 2021.

Arsenal will end 2020 in either 13th or 14th place depending on Newcastle’s result against Liverpool tomorrow, but surely 2021 will bring another resurgence in form similar to Arteta’s opening months in charge.