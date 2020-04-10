Arsenal secured the signing of Gabriel Martinelli with an exclusive deal

Arsenal was able to land Gabriel Martinelli without much competition because they secured a unique deal beforehand.

The Brazilian’s move was one of the most under-publicised deals of last summer yet he has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Martinelli has scored and assisted a number of goals for the Gunners this season after breaking into the first team under Unai Emery.

His performance against Liverpool made Jurgen Klopp question the Reds’ Brazilian scouts for missing out on spotting him, but it has emerged that Arsenal knew they had a good player on their hands and they secured an exclusive right to sign him.

The Athletic claims that the Gunners struck an exclusive agreement with his parent club at the time to be allowed four weeks to complete his transfer.

The agreement prohibited him from speaking to other teams during that period of time which was just after he had clocked 18 last year.

Arsenal would keep their word and complete the move a fortnight later and the rest, as they say, is history.

Martinelli has become one of the most important players in the Arsenal squad this season and his performances have left teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid wondering how he slipped by them.