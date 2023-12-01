Arsenal secures a £31m boost after their superb European night

Arsenal has successfully secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and has simultaneously bolstered their financial standing.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the team made a triumphant return to Europe’s premier club competition at the end of the previous season and has since demonstrated excellent form. With four victories out of five group games, their recent 6-0 triumph against Lens has solidified their position as the top team in the group stage.

While the Gunners undoubtedly aspire to progress further in the competition, they are already reaping financial benefits. According to a report on Football Insider, Arsenal has accumulated £31 million following their victory against Lens. The breakdown of this figure indicates earnings of £2.4 million for each win and an additional £13.5 million for qualifying for the group stage of the competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well in the Champions League this term, but the knockout stage is a different game entirely, and our players must be in better shape to help us win and reach the final.

We trust them to keep performing well, but if they meet a much stronger team in the next round and still qualify for the quarter-finals, we will feel more confident that we can win the competition.

