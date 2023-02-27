Arsenal secures a new deal with 16-year-old wonderkid

Arsenal has agreed to a new two-year deal with 16-year-old wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Premier League title-challenging Gunners have some of the finest young players in their squad at the moment and continue to groom more.

Their academy is awash with talent who could become first-team material soon and one standout player Lewis-Skelly.

Several clubs have watched the teenager and could have looked to poach him from the Emirates. However, The Athletic reports Arsenal has agreed to a new two-year deal with him.

This will keep him in their U18 side until he reaches the age to sign a professional contract with them.

Many of our first-team players now are young and are the product of good academy training.

This means more of the current youth team members can make it to the senior side in the next few seasons.

Mikel Arteta has shown the willingness to give chances to young players and Lewis-Skelly may have considered that before agreeing to stay at the club.

Now, the youngster must focus on continuously developing his game and hope he gets chances to train with the senior side before he is permanently promoted.

Hopefully, other youngsters in the youth team will also sign new deals and continue developing at our academy.

