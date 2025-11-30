Arsenal have moved quickly to secure a new commercial partnership, announcing an agreement with Paramount+ only days after confirming the end of their collaboration with the Rwandan government. The previous Visit Rwanda arrangement had been the subject of significant debate, with various rights groups urging the club to discontinue the deal. Its conclusion has now opened the door for a fresh partnership that aligns with Arsenal’s growing global presence.

Arsenal’s Commercial Strength and Expanding Appeal

As one of the most prominent clubs in the world, Arsenal continue to attract widespread attention from brands seeking international visibility. Their on-field progress has contributed to a surge in support, with the team increasingly discussed across digital platforms and followed by a rapidly expanding fanbase. The club view itself as one of the strongest sides on the continent, a position strengthened by its efforts to remain competitive in both the league and the Champions League.

This prominence ensures that potential sponsors regard Arsenal as an attractive partner. The club’s strategic approach to maintaining high performance on the pitch directly enhances its commercial appeal off it, making collaborations with major companies not only possible but frequent. The latest announcement confirms their intent to continue building relationships that reflect their stature.

Details of the Paramount+ Partnership

A report on the club’s website outlines the full scope of the new partnership with Paramount+. According to Arsenal Media, “Arsenal will also work with Paramount+ on a series of social media campaigns, and supporters will also see Paramount+ branding featured in stadium during men’s and women’s match days across the big screens, matchday programme features and other stadium experiences and activations.”

The announcement reflects Arsenal’s continued commitment to securing influential partners who share their ambitions, reinforcing their position as a leading force both on and off the pitch.