Arsenal have moved quickly to secure a new commercial partnership, announcing an agreement with Paramount+ only days after confirming the end of their collaboration with the Rwandan government. The previous Visit Rwanda arrangement had been the subject of significant debate, with various rights groups urging the club to discontinue the deal. Its conclusion has now opened the door for a fresh partnership that aligns with Arsenal’s growing global presence.
Arsenal’s Commercial Strength and Expanding Appeal
As one of the most prominent clubs in the world, Arsenal continue to attract widespread attention from brands seeking international visibility. Their on-field progress has contributed to a surge in support, with the team increasingly discussed across digital platforms and followed by a rapidly expanding fanbase. The club view itself as one of the strongest sides on the continent, a position strengthened by its efforts to remain competitive in both the league and the Champions League.
This prominence ensures that potential sponsors regard Arsenal as an attractive partner. The club’s strategic approach to maintaining high performance on the pitch directly enhances its commercial appeal off it, making collaborations with major companies not only possible but frequent. The latest announcement confirms their intent to continue building relationships that reflect their stature.
Details of the Paramount+ Partnership
A report on the club’s website outlines the full scope of the new partnership with Paramount+. According to Arsenal Media, “Arsenal will also work with Paramount+ on a series of social media campaigns, and supporters will also see Paramount+ branding featured in stadium during men’s and women’s match days across the big screens, matchday programme features and other stadium experiences and activations.”
The announcement reflects Arsenal’s continued commitment to securing influential partners who share their ambitions, reinforcing their position as a leading force both on and off the pitch.
Meanwhile the fans get screwed again, having to buy yet *another* subscription.
I’m hoping that if you’re UK based the package will tie up with Sky as TNT have lost the tv rights for European football
The fans being screwed is mostly down to obscene wages for the players and for the greedy agents
SueP,
I don’t know if I’m the only one who thinks this way. But for me the Agents have far to much clout. And the money they make off the back of players is eye watering.
I don’t know why clubs don’t stand up to them more. The fees that they demand in any part of said deals should be paid to them by their player not said club. And if I owned a club, I’d make this abundantly clear to said agent.
After all at the end of the day the agent is employed by the player, so it should be down to him to pay said agent his fee.
Agents have far to much clout in the game for my liking, and I hope the said clubs develop a backbone and stand up to these leaches.
SueP
Have you or Ken, attend any of Arsenal two last games, the derby or the Bryan Munich game on European night.
Just would like to hear from someone who went and can describe the whole atmosphere
I went to the Spurs game and consider myself very fortunate to have done so , Gunsmoke.
The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic and the club as well put on excellent graphics and fireworks. The only quiet few minutes were after Spurs scored as it was a shock due to the dominance Arsenal had shown. The crowd soon got their voices back.
That’s not to say that at other matches the ground is quieter. Often a tense game requires concentration from the supporters.
Thank you SueP, can just imagine that place on derby night, saw the tifo which looks great.
Can just imagine that place over the two nights 👍🏻
Do you ever get the chance to go to games, Gunsmoke? Tickets are so difficult to come by and the more successful the team is, the harder it gets. 50 plus years ago it was a case of walking through the turnstiles on match day.!
No SueP, never have, in fact I have never been to England in my life, I always wants to travel with my sons when coming there, but we are making preparation to travel there next year and surely a match day is on top of the cards .
Simple answer Chico?
Don’t buy anything you don’t need or can’t justify.
Ken1945,
I hear what you say regards Chico, but it doesn’t make him wrong with his sentiment though. 🤷♂️